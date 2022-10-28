Read full article on original website
Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are struggling to start the year
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
‘My mom had to carry me’: James Wiseman bares emotional struggle as injury wiped out early seasons
After a long and grueling rehab, James Wiseman is finally back to playing for the Golden State Warriors. The former second-overall pick missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to an injury he suffered in his rookie year. Now, Wiseman is balling out for the defending champions as they look to repeat this season.
NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green
An NBA executive believes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on board with the Warriors moving on from Draymond Green.
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This Former Miami Heat Star
The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a slow start to the season, and I think they should consider signing Hassan Whiteside.
This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook
Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
NBC Sports
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets
Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?
With six games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are already struggling to win games. They currently have a record of 1-5 and hold the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. Looking at the Nets' struggles, it is starting to make sense why Kevin Durant wanted to be traded from the team in the offseason.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Timberwolves?
A look at how close LeBron James is to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record after the Lakers' matchup against the Timberwolves. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Timberwolves? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was candid when asked about the mood in the Brooklyn Nets locker room following Kyrie Irving's latest controversy. The polarizing guard saw major flak and furor on social media after tweeting a link promoting an antisemitic film and book, but Durant for one was not worried about the noise outside.
Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems
The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
How Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson can really get paid next summer
It’s late in a close game and he’s on the floor. Devin Booker and Chris Paul are drawing defensive attention — and looking to find Cam Johnson to do what he does best. ...
Yardbarker
Mavs Step Back: Doncic's Historic Pace, Starter Case for Josh Green & A 3-Way Kevin Durant Trade Idea
It's been an up-and-down season for the Dallas Mavericks so far, who own a 3-3 record through six games and have yet to string together multiple wins. Despite the inconsistencies, the Mavs know that they were a few bounces away from having a much better record. In the team's three...
hotnewhiphop.com
Luka Doncic Just Matched A Previously Untouched Michael Jordan Record
Luka Doncic continues to impress. Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the entire league right now. In the eyes of many, he is someone who could win an MVP trophy. Unfortunately for Luka, there are so many amazing players in the league, it is very difficult to separate yourself as the best player in the league.
LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)
LeBron James and Stephen Curry have had a lot of All-Star teammates throughout their careers.
NBC Sports
Klay resting; Poole questionable for Warriors-Pistons
On the second game of the Warriors’ first back-to-back of the 2022-23 NBA season, it was expected that the team’s veterans might see some rest Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. While Steph Curry and Draymond Green will suit up and play in the contest, Klay Thompson will take...
Lakers to Retire George Mikan's Number
The Los Angeles Lakers will retire the No. 99 jersey worn by George Mikan when he led the then-Minneapolis Lakers to six championships from 1949-54 before Sunday evening's game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.
Yardbarker
The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions
The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-4 after a pretty shaky start to the season. Joel Embiid struggled out of the gates and James Harden's brilliance wasn't able to take them to a winning record in their first 7 games. But they're slowly starting to figure things out, helped along by Tyrese Maxey seemingly taking the next step and becoming even better as a scorer and an all-around player.
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
Yardbarker
3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Atlanta Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks remain the only unbeaten team in the league after a 123-115 home win against the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young put on a show for the Hawks with a 42-point performance, but the Bucks withstood his scoring effort for their fifth win of the season. Holiday had an...
