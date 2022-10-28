ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook

Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
NBC Sports

What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets

Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?

With six games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are already struggling to win games. They currently have a record of 1-5 and hold the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. Looking at the Nets' struggles, it is starting to make sense why Kevin Durant wanted to be traded from the team in the offseason.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Luka Doncic Just Matched A Previously Untouched Michael Jordan Record

Luka Doncic continues to impress. Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the entire league right now. In the eyes of many, he is someone who could win an MVP trophy. Unfortunately for Luka, there are so many amazing players in the league, it is very difficult to separate yourself as the best player in the league.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Klay resting; Poole questionable for Warriors-Pistons

On the second game of the Warriors’ first back-to-back of the 2022-23 NBA season, it was expected that the team’s veterans might see some rest Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. While Steph Curry and Draymond Green will suit up and play in the contest, Klay Thompson will take...
DETROIT, MI
KFI AM 640

Lakers to Retire George Mikan's Number

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire the No. 99 jersey worn by George Mikan when he led the then-Minneapolis Lakers to six championships from 1949-54 before Sunday evening's game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions

The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-4 after a pretty shaky start to the season. Joel Embiid struggled out of the gates and James Harden's brilliance wasn't able to take them to a winning record in their first 7 games. But they're slowly starting to figure things out, helped along by Tyrese Maxey seemingly taking the next step and becoming even better as a scorer and an all-around player.

