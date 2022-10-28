Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi’s largest marijuana grower forced to destroy $1 million in plants, make improvements
The largest medical marijuana grower licensed so far in Mississippi’s fledgling program had to destroy about $1 million worth of plants, halt some operations and make structural improvements at one of its sites, state Health Department officials said Thursday. But largely, the department said it is working with new...
Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
Officials: More than 400 people approved as medical marijuana patients in Mississippi, so far
More than 400 patients have been authorized to use medical marijuana in Mississippi. Officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health, in a press conference Thursday, gave an update on the state’s newly authorized medical cannabis program. Kris Jones Adcock, the director of the state’s medical cannabis program gave...
Mississippi governor calls special session for ‘biggest economic development project in history’ — 1,000 new jobs, $2.5 billion investment
Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced he was calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday for what he called the largest economic development project in state history. Reeves posted on social media: “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle: $2.5 billion capital investment (Nearly 2X larger than previous CapEx record), 1000 jobs, $93,000 average salary.”
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
Vicksburg Post
Heavy rain floods Pemberton shopping center parking lot
Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close. The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The...
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
KTLO
Louisiana man reported missing at Buffalo River
Clinton Smith (Photo courtesy of National Park Service) Authorities have been searching for two days for a Louisiana man reported missing at the Buffalo National River. Sixty-seven-year-old Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge reportedly did not return from a planned hike Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County. According to...
WTOK-TV
Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 27, 2022 that enforcement agents arrested an Erwinville, Louisiana man on October 26 in West Baton Rouge Parish for alleged hunting and weapon offenses. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, of Erwinville, Louisiana,...
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
WAPT
Boston woman travels to Mississippi to adopt dog she saw on social media
JACKSON, Miss. — A Boston woman said she saw a picture of a dog on Facebook and knew what she had to do. "I saw her picture and it was just so stunning, so I made a deal with God, and I said, 'I'm going to move toward this direction, and if you open the doors, I'll adopt this dog.' I wasn't looking, this was not my intention," Julie Christian said.
wxxv25.com
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
localmemphis.com
Mississippi Gov. Reeves to push for full elimination of income tax
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state's income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the...
WLBT
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
Mississippi should eliminate income tax, Governor Tate Reeves says
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state’s income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the state Chamber of...
Comments / 0