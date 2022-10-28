ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

WJTV 12

Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi governor calls special session for ‘biggest economic development project in history’ — 1,000 new jobs, $2.5 billion investment

Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced he was calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday for what he called the largest economic development project in state history. Reeves posted on social media: “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle: $2.5 billion capital investment (Nearly 2X larger than previous CapEx record), 1000 jobs, $93,000 average salary.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
Vicksburg Post

Heavy rain floods Pemberton shopping center parking lot

Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close. The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The...
VICKSBURG, MS
KTLO

Louisiana man reported missing at Buffalo River

Clinton Smith (Photo courtesy of National Park Service) Authorities have been searching for two days for a Louisiana man reported missing at the Buffalo National River. Sixty-seven-year-old Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge reportedly did not return from a planned hike Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County. According to...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
WTOK-TV

Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Boston woman travels to Mississippi to adopt dog she saw on social media

JACKSON, Miss. — A Boston woman said she saw a picture of a dog on Facebook and knew what she had to do. "I saw her picture and it was just so stunning, so I made a deal with God, and I said, 'I'm going to move toward this direction, and if you open the doors, I'll adopt this dog.' I wasn't looking, this was not my intention," Julie Christian said.
BOSTON, MA
wxxv25.com

Fatal single car accident in Jackson County

Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

