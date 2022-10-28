JACKSON, Miss. — A Boston woman said she saw a picture of a dog on Facebook and knew what she had to do. "I saw her picture and it was just so stunning, so I made a deal with God, and I said, 'I'm going to move toward this direction, and if you open the doors, I'll adopt this dog.' I wasn't looking, this was not my intention," Julie Christian said.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO