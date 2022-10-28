ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Margaret Minnicks

Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants

A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alabama Now

Alabama men charged with stealing military night vision scopes worth more than $500,000

Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) have been charged with conspiracy to steal property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
ANNISTON, AL
TaxBuzz

Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud Scheme

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for running a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme. Credit: JMoor17 (Getty Images) Over the course of ten years between 2006 and 2015, George Kritopoulos, a Salem real estate developer, engaged in fraud on at least 24 loan transactions totally $6.5 million. Lenders lost over $3.8 million as a direct result of his actions.
SALEM, MA
RadarOnline

Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor

Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

Mastermind behind Houston-based marriage fraud scheme sentenced to 10 years in prison

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) —A woman who masterminded of one of the largest marriage fraud conspiracies in U.S. history was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines on Thursday. A court decided on Oct. 27, 2022 that Ashley Yen Nguyen, 58, will spend the next 10 years in federal prison, serve three additional years of supervised release, and pay $334,605 in fines. Her sentence comes after she pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2020 to conspiracy to engage in marriage fraud, mail fraud, immigration fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in...
HOUSTON, TX

