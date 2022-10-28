Read full article on original website
Woman sentenced after defrauding 80-year-old victim of more than $1 million
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Koreasa Maria Williams defrauded an 80-year-old client of more than $1 million.
Robbed of assistance: Victims of benefit fraud desperate for help as theft soars
Maryland families reported losing nearly $200,000 in SNAP and cash assistance in September bringing this year’s total to $716,053, more than 7 times the reported losses for all of 2021.
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
A rancher in eastern Washington has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after bilking two companies out of $244 million over several years in a "ghost cattle" scheme, according to court documents.
US Postal Service workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme in NJ, NY
Three U.S. Postal Service employees are among four people arrested in connection with a more than 5-year-old $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme carried out in the New York metropolitan area, according to the Department of Justice. According to a release from the DOJ, starting in December 2018, the...
Dozens arrested in massive mail theft scheme involving nearly $5M in losses
More than 80 people are facing grand theft, money laundering and conspiracy charges after a massive mail theft investigation revealed they stole nearly $5 million from hundreds of victims, authorities said.
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
Millions of PPP Loans Were Flagged as Potentially Fraudulent. Many Were Never Investigated.
If the protesters who clashed with police and smashed their way through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, truly wanted to "stop the steal," perhaps their ire should have been directed a few blocks south. While the chaos was unfolding at the Capitol, bureaucrats at the Small Business Administration...
New Orleans Pastor Pleaded Guilty To Money Laundering, Admitted to Swindling His Church Of Almost $900K
Everyone who has attended service in a Baptist church has heard the minister encourage members to be diligent in paying their tithes and offerings to the kingdom. However, many pastors have fallen out of position for the love of money. Reverend Dr. Charles Southall III, Executive Pastor of First Emanuel...
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
Maryland, Virginia MS-13 gang heads convicted in massive murder, drug, extortion and racketeering conspiracy
Three MS-13 gang leaders were convicted of racketeering, murder, extortion, and federal drug charges after a three week trial in Maryland, the DEA announced on Monday.
Virginia Man Pleads Guilty In Multi-Million Dollar Embezzlement Scheme
A Virginia man pleaded guilty on Thursday to criminal information charging him with one count of wire fraud. According to court documents, Kevin Lee, 38, was the controller for a McLean company. By virtue of his position, he had access to all the company’s finances,
Former Ga. solider stabbed to death; fellow soldier pleads guilty to ‘silencing’ him
FORT STEWART, Ga — A former U.S. Army sergeant has admitted he stabbed a former fellow soldier to death in June 2020. Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, Georgia, pleaded guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Army soldier, Austin James Hawk. He is still waiting on sentencing. David H. Estes,...
Alabama men charged with stealing military night vision scopes worth more than $500,000
Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) have been charged with conspiracy to steal property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud Scheme
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for running a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme. Credit: JMoor17 (Getty Images) Over the course of ten years between 2006 and 2015, George Kritopoulos, a Salem real estate developer, engaged in fraud on at least 24 loan transactions totally $6.5 million. Lenders lost over $3.8 million as a direct result of his actions.
Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor
Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury. On Jan. 7,...
Pharmacies are reporting shortages of the widely used antibiotic amoxicillin
Pharmacies across the United States are reporting shortages of one of the most widely used antibiotics, raising concerns that the medication will be in short supply for the upcoming winter season. Independent pharmacy owners in Kansas, Georgia and New York confirmed to NBC News that supplies of amoxicillin — commonly...
Mastermind behind Houston-based marriage fraud scheme sentenced to 10 years in prison
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) —A woman who masterminded of one of the largest marriage fraud conspiracies in U.S. history was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines on Thursday. A court decided on Oct. 27, 2022 that Ashley Yen Nguyen, 58, will spend the next 10 years in federal prison, serve three additional years of supervised release, and pay $334,605 in fines. Her sentence comes after she pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2020 to conspiracy to engage in marriage fraud, mail fraud, immigration fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in...
Here’s a list of all the people who have pleaded guilty in the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation.
Guilty pleas in the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation started trickling in three weeks after the U.S. Attorney’s Office first announced charges against dozens of suspects. Four defendants have pleaded guilty in the case. As Sahan Journal tracks the growing number of defendants in the case—which currently totals 50...
