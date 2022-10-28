Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
OHSAA football Division I regional preview: Wadsworth healed up for rematch vs. Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Ries cannot wait for Friday. Wadsworth’s junior tackle took in the Grizzlies’ first-round win last week against Elyria with his fellow linemen and grinned at the thought of a rematch with Medina in the OHSAA Division I, Region 1 quarterfinals. “Our starting quarterback...
Week 11 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 11 performances of the high school football season, opening the OHSAA regional playoffs. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Zach Anzells, Aurora: Anzells’ interception sealed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Connecting for Kids programs in Solon
Connecting for Kids will host parent support groups throughout November in person and virtually. The parent match connect group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Solon branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 34125 Portz Parkway. The group connects parents that have similar experiences at different parts of the path, according to a news release.
Navy ship docked in Cleveland, honored in name of baseball hall of famer
The U.S. Navy's newest ship is in Cleveland, where on Friday its crew of 92 was honored in the name of one of the city's greatest baseball players.
Cleveland Jewish News
Weiss, Elaine
Elaine R. Weiss (nee Lucks), beloved wife of the late Seymour Weiss, passed away Oct. 28, 2022. Loving mother of Liz (Brett) Krantz and the late David (Rosane) Weiss. Devoted grandmother of Matthew, Tyler and Danielle Krantz, Samantha Weiss (Michael Weinstein) and Andrew Weiss. Dear sister of the late Arthur Lucks.
Gilmour Academy named one of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- It appears as if Gilmour Academy is a healthy place to be. The Catholic school is one of only 406 nationwide to be named among “America’s Healthiest Schools” by the children’s health organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The group presents the awards to celebrate schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of their students, staff and families.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Cleveland this winter
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld announced that "Seinfeld Live" will be coming to Playhouse Square this February.
Cleveland Jewish News
Berger receives CWRU School of Medicine Lifetime Achievement Award
For his contributions to the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine for 40 years, Dr. Nathan A. Berger received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual dean’s reunion soiree Oct. 7. The event, which attracted about 250 people, was held at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at Cleveland...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gisser, Marvin
Marvin Gisser, beloved husband of Marcia (nee Goldman), passed away Oct. 29, 2022. Loving father of Keith Gisser, Jeffrey (Ellen Barrett-Gisser) Gisser, Rachel (Craig) Graver and Barry (Sarah) Gisser. Devoted grandfather of Kyle (Victoria), Dana, Catharine, John Gisser, Madison, Lili, Zane and Emma Graver, Isabel and Emily Gisser. Great-grandfather of Laila and Tomas. Dear brother of Libby Frank.
Cleveland Jewish News
Autism community recognizes founders Skoff, Gelles on Milestones Autism Resources 20th anniversary
Milestones Autism Resources celebrated its 20th anniversary and honored its founders, Ilana Hoffer Skoff and Mia Buchwald Gelles, with a dinner on Oct. 27 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Based in Warrensville Heights, the organization was founded in 2003 as a way to fill the gaps in the limited resources...
Cleveland Jewish News
Zimet, Ravella
Ravella Zimet (nee Simon). Loving mother of Daniel (Lisa Franklin) Zimet. Devoted grandmother of Ariana, Max and Maya. Dear sister of Alex Simon. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Family requests no visitation at the residence.
Shania Twain announces album, tour stop in Cleveland
Grammy award-winning icon Shania Twain is coming to Northeast Ohio.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad. Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad. Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JCC Jewish Book Festival starts in November, runs into 2023
This year’s 23rd annual Cleveland Jewish Book Festival will feature 19 nationally and internationally acclaimed authors, designed “to enrich people’s lives, inspire conversations, and spark ideas.” Beth Rosenthal, Mandel JCC arts and culture program associate, told the Cleveland Jewish News. The festival features books highlighting cooking,...
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘The Keithley Collection’ at Orange library Nov. 3
The Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Orange branch at 31975 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike will host “The Keithley Collection,” a virtual presentation by the Cleveland Museum of Art at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. A Zoom link will be sent prior to the start of the event. To...
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant
When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
cleveland19.com
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
Fall fishing explosion in progress: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Anglers have been scrambling to get their yellow perch tackle in order, and keep their fingers crossed the great Lake Erie yellow perch fishing that popped up this week off Huron and Port Clinton will continue. Perch fishing has been a roller coaster ride in recent years,...
Comments / 0