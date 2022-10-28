ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cleveland Jewish News

Connecting for Kids programs in Solon

Connecting for Kids will host parent support groups throughout November in person and virtually. The parent match connect group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Solon branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 34125 Portz Parkway. The group connects parents that have similar experiences at different parts of the path, according to a news release.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Weiss, Elaine

Elaine R. Weiss (nee Lucks), beloved wife of the late Seymour Weiss, passed away Oct. 28, 2022. Loving mother of Liz (Brett) Krantz and the late David (Rosane) Weiss. Devoted grandmother of Matthew, Tyler and Danielle Krantz, Samantha Weiss (Michael Weinstein) and Andrew Weiss. Dear sister of the late Arthur Lucks.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Gilmour Academy named one of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’

GATES MILLS, Ohio -- It appears as if Gilmour Academy is a healthy place to be. The Catholic school is one of only 406 nationwide to be named among “America’s Healthiest Schools” by the children’s health organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The group presents the awards to celebrate schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of their students, staff and families.
GATES MILLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Berger receives CWRU School of Medicine Lifetime Achievement Award

For his contributions to the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine for 40 years, Dr. Nathan A. Berger received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual dean’s reunion soiree Oct. 7. The event, which attracted about 250 people, was held at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Gisser, Marvin

Marvin Gisser, beloved husband of Marcia (nee Goldman), passed away Oct. 29, 2022. Loving father of Keith Gisser, Jeffrey (Ellen Barrett-Gisser) Gisser, Rachel (Craig) Graver and Barry (Sarah) Gisser. Devoted grandfather of Kyle (Victoria), Dana, Catharine, John Gisser, Madison, Lili, Zane and Emma Graver, Isabel and Emily Gisser. Great-grandfather of Laila and Tomas. Dear brother of Libby Frank.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Zimet, Ravella

Ravella Zimet (nee Simon). Loving mother of Daniel (Lisa Franklin) Zimet. Devoted grandmother of Ariana, Max and Maya. Dear sister of Alex Simon. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Family requests no visitation at the residence.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mandel JCC Jewish Book Festival starts in November, runs into 2023

This year’s 23rd annual Cleveland Jewish Book Festival will feature 19 nationally and internationally acclaimed authors, designed “to enrich people’s lives, inspire conversations, and spark ideas.” Beth Rosenthal, Mandel JCC arts and culture program associate, told the Cleveland Jewish News. The festival features books highlighting cooking,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

‘The Keithley Collection’ at Orange library Nov. 3

The Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Orange branch at 31975 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike will host “The Keithley Collection,” a virtual presentation by the Cleveland Museum of Art at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. A Zoom link will be sent prior to the start of the event. To...
ORANGE, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant

When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
CLEVELAND, OH

