Sidney Daily News
County record
-11:39 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of Cisco Road. -12:30 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 10 block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie. FRIDAY. -11:53 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of state...
Nearly 30 people submit applications for Police Chief position at Springfield Police Division
SPRINGFIELDA — A total of 29 applications have been collected for the position of Police Chief at the Springfield Police Division, according to the City of Springfield’s spokesperson. The city posted the job opening in late September after announcing that Chief Lee Graf would retire by the end...
Sidney Daily News
Open burn fire spreads to nearby property
TIPP CITY — An open burn Sunday at a neighboring residence spread and caused a structure fire to a building. on the property at JL Wood Products on Ginghamsburg Road in Monroe Township in Tipp City. Extremely dry conditions caused the open burning of vegetation to spread. According to...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Amanda Lynn Barnhouse, 30, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. David Jason Geiger, 49, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Oct. 23-29 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two more than the week prior. Seven of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor
WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
Following testimony, mayor awaits verdict
WAPAKONETA — An Auglaize County jury tasked with determining the fate of Wapakoneta Mayor Tom Stinebaugh, charged with 11 felony and misdemeanor charges alleging theft in office, conflict of interest and having an unlawful interest in public contracts, deliberated into the evening hours Friday before calling it a day.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
Sidney Daily News
Trunk or treat
Jim Painter, of Sidney, hands out treats to Corey Belt, 6, son of Rick Belt, of Sidne,y and Monica Shropshire, of DeGraff. Larry Donahue, of Sidney, hands out treats to Owen Murray, 11, son of Daniel and Mandy Murray, of Sidney. Trick or treat candy can’t compete with a puppy...
‘Minor blip;’ Ohio Lottery says issue temporarily impacted sales of Powerball tickets Monday
DAYTON — A statewide issue plagued some Ohioans looking to purchase a Powerball ticket ahead of Monday’s drawing. News Center 7 received reports just after noon on Monday that a number of Greene County locations were unable to process Powerball tickets. >> How much money will you get...
Sidney Daily News
Grand jury hands down indictments
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for domestic violence, drug possession and trafficking, and theft, among other charges, on Thursday, Oct. 27. Michael R.A. Payne, 33, of Sidney, was indicted on domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, for striking an adult female victim in the mouth. Stacey...
Sidney Daily News
‘Eat more chikin’ not candy
Warren Hale, 8 months old, is really amazed by his first trick or treat Saturday at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County’s trunk or treat event . As he watched the trick or treaters walk by him, he was ready to hand them candy from the candy bowl while encouraging them to “eat more chikin.” Warren is the son of Alex and Emily Hale, of Bellefontaine.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-7:37 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue. -9:33 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue. -8:58 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive. -3:32...
Illness forces closure of Miami County child care service Monday
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
miamivalleytoday.com
El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua
PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
Sidney Daily News
Mumaw indicted after crash involving coach
SIDNEY — Jorden L. Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, was indicted by the Shelby County grand jury on Oct. 27 after a two-vehicle crash that caused Russia High School boys basketball coach David Borchers to have life-threatening injuries on Oct. 8 and caused his death shortly after. Mumaw’s indictment included...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial
In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
