Durham, NC

In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
Durham mother leaves behind three boys

A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death. A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death.
DEPUTIES: DNA links Greenville man to 2018 break-in

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a DNA match led them to arrest a Greenville man for a break-in that happened more than three years ago. Izarion Blango is charged with breaking or entering, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, and attempt to obtain property by false pretense. Pitt County...
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Ayden man sentenced to 110 months for firearm offense

From U.S. Attorney Michael Easley / Eastern District of North Carolina. NEW BERN, N.C. –– An Ayden man was sentenced today to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On October 12, 2021, Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pled guilty to the charge. According to court documents, on January 10, 2019, officers with the Greenville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rice. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Rice sped away. Officers saw Rice throw a bag out of the car window. After Rice struck another vehicle at an intersection, the chase was cancelled for safety reasons. Officers recovered the bag Rice threw from the window, which contained a loaded .223 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a large capacity magazine, ammunition, 28 grams of marijuana, Rice’s wallet and identification card.
Greensville Co. schools ban one-chip challenge

Last week, Greensville County Public Schools took proactive measures against a potentially dangerous social media trend by outright banning students from taking part in the “one chip challenge” on school grounds. This comes after reports of several schoolchildren across the country becoming hospitalized after consuming the extremely spicy...
Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab

RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

