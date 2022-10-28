Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
FOX Carolina
‘Nothing to do with racism’: Sheriff responds to Shaw University president
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller responded to a statement made by Shaw University’s president following a traffic stop in early October. On Oct. 5, a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors was traveling from...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
WRAL
Durham mother leaves behind three boys
A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death. A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death.
Man posed as CIA officer at North Carolina gym, warrants say
A man was arrested on Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants.
WITN
DEPUTIES: DNA links Greenville man to 2018 break-in
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a DNA match led them to arrest a Greenville man for a break-in that happened more than three years ago. Izarion Blango is charged with breaking or entering, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, and attempt to obtain property by false pretense. Pitt County...
Death investigation prompts closure for part of I-540 in Raleigh
Part of Interstate 540 and U.S. 70 in Raleigh near Lumley Road was closed early Monday morning after authorities found a man's body in the roadway. The road was closed for around 6 hours while authorities investigated what happened. It's unclear how the man died.
cbs17
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Ayden man sentenced to 110 months for firearm offense
From U.S. Attorney Michael Easley / Eastern District of North Carolina. NEW BERN, N.C. –– An Ayden man was sentenced today to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On October 12, 2021, Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pled guilty to the charge. According to court documents, on January 10, 2019, officers with the Greenville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rice. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Rice sped away. Officers saw Rice throw a bag out of the car window. After Rice struck another vehicle at an intersection, the chase was cancelled for safety reasons. Officers recovered the bag Rice threw from the window, which contained a loaded .223 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a large capacity magazine, ammunition, 28 grams of marijuana, Rice’s wallet and identification card.
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
NC teens sentenced in murder of 15-year-old in case highlighting youth gun violence
Ian Wells arranged to buy ammunition for his gun on Instagram. He got ambushed when he showed up.
$25K reward offered for information on North Carolina double murder, Gov. Cooper says
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of a man and a woman in Halifax County.
firefighternation.com
Durham (NC) Stops New Housing Development Because City is Short of Firefighters, Apparatus
The Durham City Council put a halt to a housing development because the city does not have enough firefighters or equipment to adequately protect the proposed new homes. Plans call for 700 new homes to be built in the Kemp Road development. But the City Council this week tabled the...
Roommate of North Carolina college student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
Proud boys protesters show up to drag brunch at Sanford brewery
Dozens of members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, showed up to a drag show brunch at a brewery in Sanford Sunday to voice their disapproval of the event.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville Co. schools ban one-chip challenge
Last week, Greensville County Public Schools took proactive measures against a potentially dangerous social media trend by outright banning students from taking part in the “one chip challenge” on school grounds. This comes after reports of several schoolchildren across the country becoming hospitalized after consuming the extremely spicy...
AOL Corp
Two NC residents facing attempted murder charges for incident in Atlantic Beach, police say
Two people are facing attempted murder charges after an incident in Atlantic Beach in August, police said. Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell, both of Greensboro, N.C., were extradited to the county last week. They each face 3 counts of attempted murder, according to police. Dicker, 22, also has a weapons...
Durham’s Sheriff Romped in the Primary, But Winning in November Won't Be As Easy
As he’s campaigning, Clarence Birkhead, Durham County’s first Black American sheriff, touts his decision to ban no-knock warrants, the kind that killed Breonna Taylor two years ago and Amir Locke in February. But Birkhead’s challenger, retired FBI agent Maria Jocys, in her effort to deny the pioneering sheriff...
WRAL
Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
