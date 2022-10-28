Read full article on original website
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: De’Corian Clark, WR, UTSA
DOB, Class Yr03-10-2001 / Senior (4th Year) Games Watchedv. Army (2022)v. WKU (2021)v. SDSU (2021) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) A fourth-year senior, enrolled at UTSA in 2019. Lengthy build with exceptional height and weight, clearly has put on muscle. Built, long arms on top of a lot of...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Percy Agyei-Obese, RB, James Madison
Honors/Captainship1st Team All-CAA (’19, Spring ’21,), 2nd Team All-American (Spring ’21) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20225 GP, 4 GS, 72 Att, 460 Yds, 4 TD, 2 Rec, 11 Yds. 20214 GP, 2 GS, 65 Att, 221 Yds, 2 TD, 6 Rec, 21 Yds. 20207 GP,...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Kemore Gamble, TE, Central Florida
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 5SR. Transfer from Florida. Subpar height/average weight. Marginal arm length/good hand size. Lanky and lean build. A little undersized for Y-TE. Fits the F-TE build. Average AA. His greatest critical trait is his good competitive nature, relating to his willingness to block, including downfield and in space. Through his blocking ability, he shows good instincts as well, reading defenses well enough to position himself on the blocks. He displays average toughness as he shows some mental lapses as games wear on. He displays ordinary play speed and strength. With that play speed, he also shows sufficient explosion. He shows sufficient balance with some flaws shown against stronger handed defenders. He shows ordinary agility and can do the job running routes. Before the catch, he shows good, crisp, precise but uncreative and limited route running. His speed traits are sufficient and has the speed to blow by. The initial quickness and acceleration he displays is ordinary. His release packages are subpar, and he rarely creates separation on release. He also does not show the tendency to fight defenders with his hands. He separates peacefully from LBs with his speed. He shows subpar COD and does not shake off the coverage he battles. He has to use his speed to separate and win at the catch point. At the catch, he showcases good and consistent hands, rarely dropping the ball. He shows ordinary adjustment ability. He displays good field awareness, makes good decisions and reads the field well. Does not show an ability to make elite catches. He displays a sufficient catch radius. He shows average contested catch ability. He can make things happen, but it’s not how he succeeds in the passing game. After the catch, he gets the job done but does not break big gainers. The RAC ability he displays is ordinary and shows ordinary playmaking ability. He shows subpar elusiveness as he stiffly attempts to evade tacklers after a catch. On the block, he is a useful blocker and more than holds his own. As blocker in space and on the move, he shows good ability. He is crafty and cunning in these situations and knows how to occupy the space downfield. As an inline blocker, he shows ordinary ability. Has some moments of latch and strength inline but not on a snap-to-snap basis. He displays inconsistent but ordinary sustain as he loses focus and/or gets overpowered by stronger hands. He displays subpar pass protection as his footwork, strength, and sustainability is exposed. He displays subpar block finishing as he is not strong enough to pancake a bigger defender nor shows the desire to manhandle defenders.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Darrion Conrad, WR, Dakota State
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Hands and Feet. Suddenness in and out of breaks. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. Age 6. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. My uncle...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
Honors/Captainship1st Team All Conference USA (2021), CoSIDA Academic All District (2021), Academic All Big Ten (2019, 2020) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(VAOD) 5 GP, 5 GS, 12 REC, 144 YDS, 2 TD (INCOMPLETE SEASON) 2021(VAOD) 10 GS, 13 GP, 73 REC, 692 YDS, 5 TD. 2020(PAST) 7 GP...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ryan Atkins, OL, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I can play all 5 positions on the Oline, plus spread out for TE/FB. Up until I was 16 I was playing QB. (Swiss Army Knife) At what age were you first interested in the sport...
Chances in football financing ready to kick off
More Americans are betting on NFL games than ever before, with estimates suggesting that over 47 million US citizens will place at least one bet on the NFL this season. The league has taken notice too, with sponsorship and partnership deals with betting firms helping boost revenue. DraftKings, Caesars, and FanDuel became sportsbook partners to the NFL in 2021 in five-year deals worth $1 billion combined.
How much blame belongs on Rodgers?
At 3-5 and with tough games coming up, the Packers are having a miserable 2022 season, with no end in sight to their struggles. From potential Super Bowl contenders, they have lengthened steadily in the betting and whether bettors are using NFL computer picks or relying on their own judgment, they are deserting Green Bay, who are already falling behind the pace set by the Minnesota Vikings.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Taoheed Karim, DB, East Central University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. My oldest brother, Deji Karim. When I was little, around 4 years old, I remember him making great plays in high school. After that, I just wanted to be like him and play football. What are your favorite moments...
NFL Transactions for October 31, 2022 | Presented by BuzzBox Premium Cocktails
Ravens traded LB AJ Klein and several draft picks to the Bears for LB Roquan Smith. Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin to their active roster. Browns signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. and CB Herb Miller to their active roster. Browns elevated LB Dakota Allen and TE...
