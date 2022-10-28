Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 5SR. Transfer from Florida. Subpar height/average weight. Marginal arm length/good hand size. Lanky and lean build. A little undersized for Y-TE. Fits the F-TE build. Average AA. His greatest critical trait is his good competitive nature, relating to his willingness to block, including downfield and in space. Through his blocking ability, he shows good instincts as well, reading defenses well enough to position himself on the blocks. He displays average toughness as he shows some mental lapses as games wear on. He displays ordinary play speed and strength. With that play speed, he also shows sufficient explosion. He shows sufficient balance with some flaws shown against stronger handed defenders. He shows ordinary agility and can do the job running routes. Before the catch, he shows good, crisp, precise but uncreative and limited route running. His speed traits are sufficient and has the speed to blow by. The initial quickness and acceleration he displays is ordinary. His release packages are subpar, and he rarely creates separation on release. He also does not show the tendency to fight defenders with his hands. He separates peacefully from LBs with his speed. He shows subpar COD and does not shake off the coverage he battles. He has to use his speed to separate and win at the catch point. At the catch, he showcases good and consistent hands, rarely dropping the ball. He shows ordinary adjustment ability. He displays good field awareness, makes good decisions and reads the field well. Does not show an ability to make elite catches. He displays a sufficient catch radius. He shows average contested catch ability. He can make things happen, but it’s not how he succeeds in the passing game. After the catch, he gets the job done but does not break big gainers. The RAC ability he displays is ordinary and shows ordinary playmaking ability. He shows subpar elusiveness as he stiffly attempts to evade tacklers after a catch. On the block, he is a useful blocker and more than holds his own. As blocker in space and on the move, he shows good ability. He is crafty and cunning in these situations and knows how to occupy the space downfield. As an inline blocker, he shows ordinary ability. Has some moments of latch and strength inline but not on a snap-to-snap basis. He displays inconsistent but ordinary sustain as he loses focus and/or gets overpowered by stronger hands. He displays subpar pass protection as his footwork, strength, and sustainability is exposed. He displays subpar block finishing as he is not strong enough to pancake a bigger defender nor shows the desire to manhandle defenders.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO