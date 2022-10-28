Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price
Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
Nearly 30 people submit applications for Police Chief position at Springfield Police Division
SPRINGFIELDA — A total of 29 applications have been collected for the position of Police Chief at the Springfield Police Division, according to the City of Springfield’s spokesperson. The city posted the job opening in late September after announcing that Chief Lee Graf would retire by the end...
Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor
WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
wktn.com
KHS Staff Member Under Investigation for Misconduct
A Kenton High School staff member is being investigated for off-duty misconduct. The allegations were brought to the attention of school officials, and they are being investigated by law enforcement. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, the staff member has been placed on leave until further notice. Superintendent Chad...
Nan Whaley is the ‘manager’ Ohio needs
The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board has endorsed Mike DeWine for governor because, “when voters choose a governor, they are hiring a manager” (”Mike DeWine for Ohio governor,” Oct. 30). Manager of what? Manager of women’s health? Should bureaucrats decide someone’s reproductive life? And DeWine signed gun...
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial
In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
Sidney Daily News
Open burn fire spreads to nearby property
TIPP CITY — An open burn Sunday at a neighboring residence spread and caused a structure fire to a building. on the property at JL Wood Products on Ginghamsburg Road in Monroe Township in Tipp City. Extremely dry conditions caused the open burning of vegetation to spread. According to...
Candidate for Ohio’s 10th Congressional District hosts pancake breakfast
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A candidate running against an incumbent Congressman is holding a pancake breakfast at his home. The democrat candidate running to represent Ohio’s 10th Congressional District in Congress, David Esrati, opened his home up for a campaign breakfast event on Saturday in Dayton. The event was held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 […]
Beavercreek asking public’s feedback on future road widening project
The city of Beavercreek’s Engineering Division is asking for the public’s feedback on a future road widening project along North Fairfield Road. The city will hold a public involvement meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Beavercreek City Hall. At the meeting, residents...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Amanda Lynn Barnhouse, 30, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. David Jason Geiger, 49, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Three Sidney boys while trying to beat their way from Wapakoneta to Sidney on the evening passenger train yesterday, were put off between Wapakoneta and Botkins. ————— The Women’s Society of the Presbyterian Church elected officers at its annual meeting Saturday evening...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Middle School student charged with inducing panic
A Bellefontaine Middle School student was charged with a felony last week. On Wednesday, a teacher at BMS overheard, and confirmed with a male student, that he was going to bring a shotgun to school. The teacher stated towards the end of class, she overheard the student say something about...
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Oct. 23-29 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two more than the week prior. Seven of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
‘Minor blip;’ Ohio Lottery says issue temporarily impacted sales of Powerball tickets Monday
DAYTON — A statewide issue plagued some Ohioans looking to purchase a Powerball ticket ahead of Monday’s drawing. News Center 7 received reports just after noon on Monday that a number of Greene County locations were unable to process Powerball tickets. >> How much money will you get...
Illness forces closure of Miami County child care service Monday
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
A little bit of frost in the mornings apparently isn’t enough to ward off some nasty thorns. Rose: To area law enforcement officers, who’ve done a great job of connecting with children through various Halloween events in the region. We’ve witnessed you approaching children who have differing levels of receptivity to you, and you handled it like pros. These efforts will help build the trust a community needs with its law enforcement.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
Sidney Daily News
Thankful for the friends made at the senior center
Holidays, holidays, holidays! I look forward to this time of year and spending time with family and friends. Any reason to get together with those I care about is fine with me. One such holiday is Thanksgiving. It is a wonderful day full of turkey, noodles, sweet potato casseroles, green beans, dressing, salad, deviled eggs and let us not forget the all-important pumpkin pie. I like mine with about half a tub of Cool Whip please. Having my family around one big table, watching them laugh and enjoy each other warms my soul. This year will be especially fun because of our grandson who will be nine months old.
Comments / 0