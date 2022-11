Drake and 21 Savage are going all in ahead of their upcoming joint album. On Sunday night, October 30, the OVO Sound founder announced that he and the 4L rapper will grace the cover of Vogue. In his Instagram post, Drake thanked Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour for working with them on the cover. He also said that the issue would be in newsstands the following day. The photo reveals numerous copies of the magazine with Drake in clear view while 21 covers his face. Their cover story is expected to arrive just a few days before they release their long-awaited collaborative effort Her Loss.

21 HOURS AGO