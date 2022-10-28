Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
Times Gazette
Friends honored for helping Leesburg Historical Society
Modern Woodmen recently honored Raymond and Nicole Friend of the Leesburg Historical Society as 2022 Modern Woodmen Hometown Heroes. A dinner was held at The Alley Grille Restaurant to present the award. Modern Woodmen financial representative Dan Mayo said: “The Leesburg Historical Society has worked hard this year to provide...
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will hold an all-you-can-eat fish from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The meal includes fish, fries, hush puppies and a soft drink for $12. The meal is open to the public. Turkey Bingo: Car Edition. Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition is Saturday, Nov. 5...
WLWT 5
Trick or treating at Findlay Market returns Sunday!
CINCINNATI — Ghouls and Goblins, Findlay Market's annual trick-or-treat event is back!. Families can head down to Findlay Market on Sunday, Oct. 30 starting as early as 10 a.m. The free event will include a children's story time, crafts, games, a haunted house, and of course, trick or treating.
WLWT 5
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center offering free admission Sunday
CINCINNATI — The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati is offering free admission on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of their Fifth Third Community Days. The Freedom Center has partnered with the Fifth Third Foundation to offer free admission to all experiences, including the...
Times Gazette
Blood drives Nov. 16 in Greenfield
Give thanks and give back in November. Patients are counting on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to shake up their holiday traditions and give blood. Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially around Thanksgiving. For drives held Nov....
wnewsj.com
Clinton County History Center garners state award
The Clinton County History Center was recently presented with a History Outreach Award in the category of Public Programming by the Ohio Local History Alliance during their annual meeting in October. The award is for “an outstanding contribution to the field of local history in the category of public programming.”...
New documentary highlights 'The Uncle Al Show' and its lasting legacy
'The Uncle Al Show' is one of the most iconic TV shows in the history of Cincinnati television. For the first time, WCPO 9 looks back on what the show meant to thousands.
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
Queen City News anchor once starred in ‘kitschy little horror film’
More than 30 years ago, he starred in a horror movie with something of a cult following.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Ault Park
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes Ault Park so unique -- click on the video above!. The fourth-largest park in Cincinnati, nestled within the neighborhood of Mt. Lookout, Ault Park is one of Southwest Ohio’s premier regional parks. The park provides picnic facilities, nature trails, children’s play areas, and lookout points to view the majestic Ohio River. Ault Park adds to its attractions with a splendid pavilion that provides a picturesque backdrop that makes it a popular venue for weddings and private parties. Ault Park also features gorgeous gardens; including Cherry Blossom Tree groves that blossom in pink and white blooms in March and April, the Brumm and Rose gardens, that can be reserved to for a beautiful wedding ceremony, Adopt-A-Garden, and a butterfly garden. At roughly 224 acres, Ault Park also is one of the best parks in the city in which to observe the ancient geology of Cincinnati. Ault Park is a host site for events such as the Concours d’ Elegance Car Show, summer dances, and a community July 4th celebration.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
WLWT 5
Country music star Kane Brown attends unveiling of donated parks to Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati kids have a new eco-friendly place to play thanks to a partnership between Kroger and Terracycle. On Friday morning, community, and city leaders, unveiled two new recycled playground donations to local communities. One is located at the Sheakley Boys & Girl Club in West Price...
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
wymt.com
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A valuable relic of Hollywood’s past made its way to a thrift store in Northern Kentucky. Be Concerned is a food pantry on Pike Street in Covington. Founded it 1968, it also houses a thrift store that accepts donated items to helps support the nonprofit’s pantry programs.
cincinnatirefined.com
Living like Maya at Donna Salyers' Fabulous-Furs
In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. Bonnie Collins and Donna Salyers...
spectrumnews1.com
Public housing residents hope to paint a new career path
CINCINNATI — Armed with half a dozen paintbrushes, a handful of rollers and a few buckets of paint, a dozen residents with Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority hoped to brighten up their community space and employment outlook with a little hands-on training. The free course through Sherwin Williams has been...
Nancy Jane Wickerham
Nancy Jane Wickerham- Part 3 This week I would like to switch gears a little bit and talk to you about Cargill Wic
