Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes Ault Park so unique -- click on the video above!. The fourth-largest park in Cincinnati, nestled within the neighborhood of Mt. Lookout, Ault Park is one of Southwest Ohio’s premier regional parks. The park provides picnic facilities, nature trails, children’s play areas, and lookout points to view the majestic Ohio River. Ault Park adds to its attractions with a splendid pavilion that provides a picturesque backdrop that makes it a popular venue for weddings and private parties. Ault Park also features gorgeous gardens; including Cherry Blossom Tree groves that blossom in pink and white blooms in March and April, the Brumm and Rose gardens, that can be reserved to for a beautiful wedding ceremony, Adopt-A-Garden, and a butterfly garden. At roughly 224 acres, Ault Park also is one of the best parks in the city in which to observe the ancient geology of Cincinnati. Ault Park is a host site for events such as the Concours d’ Elegance Car Show, summer dances, and a community July 4th celebration.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO