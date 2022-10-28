Read full article on original website
Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County
Iowa's bird flu death toll has been driven by the infection of large egg-laying operations. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza recently infected a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens in north-central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday.
Iowa agrees to treat $4 million owed to taxpayers as a ‘lower priority’
The QHC Humboldt North care facility in north-central Iowa. Iowa’s efforts to recover almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by the bankrupt QHC Facilities nursing home chain have suffered a major setback. (Photo via Google Earth) Iowa’s efforts to collect almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by a bankrupt...
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
(Statewide) -- Young Missouri hunters killed nearly 14-thousand deer over the weekend. The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters aged six to 15 took part in the early part of the state’s youth deer hunting season. The next one for kids will be November 25 through the 27. Missouri’s first part of the adult firearms deer hunting season is November 12 through the 22.
Despite 2-spot drop, Minnesota retains ‘B’ in financial health ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota ranks 13th in Truth in Accounting’s latest Financial State of the States report. TIA examined states’ latest annual financial and retirement plan report and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills. TIA’s calculations excluded restricted or capital assets.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (two, four, six, seventeen, forty-four) (four, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one; Star Ball: four; ASB: two) Estimated jackpot: $29,480,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000. NORTH5. 01-12-25-30-31 (one, twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $45,000. Pick 3. 4-0-2 (four, zero, two) Powerball. 13-19-36-39-59,...
