vermontjournal.com
Annual Empty Bowl is in-person again
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – This year’s Empty Bowl event to benefit Our Place Drop-in Center’s food pantry is back, in-person, on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole, N.H. Tickets are now on sale for the 25th annual dinner and auctions that get underway at...
vermontjournal.com
SHS performs “The Witch’s Princess”
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield High School Theater Department will perform “The Witch’s Princess,” by Don Zolidis on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. They will also show a matinee of the play on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. This event is by donation, which can be given at the door.
vermontjournal.com
CRF holds annual Penny Sale
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The Charlestown Rotary Foundation will be holding their 67th annual Penny Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Middle School. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The Penny Sale will involve a special kids’ series with chances to win $100 in cash...
vermontjournal.com
68th Annual Springfield Rotary Penny Sale a success
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 68th Annual Springfield Vermont Rotary Club Penny Sale was held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Riverside Middle School in Springfield with over 400 people in attendance. 385 prizes with values from $15 to $500 were distributed. At the culmination of the annual Penny Sale, Springfield...
vermontjournal.com
Learn about “The Barns of Weston”
WESTON, Vt. – The image of a weathered barn standing in a meadow against the background of the Green Mountains is a Vermont icon, the subject of countless drawings, paintings, and photographs, perhaps because barns convey a sense of tranquility and tradition . On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m., educator and historian Jonathan Bigelow will deliver a well-illustrated and acclaimed talk on the barns of our area. The venue is the Old Parish Church on Route 100 in Weston, Vt.
WCAX
Rutland Halloween Parade celebrates its 62nd year
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday evening marked the 62nd Annual Halloween Parade in Rutland. Always a huge success according to the Rutland Department of Recreation, this tradition began in 1960 and is still stronger than ever. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their families lined the streets of downtown Rutland to watch...
vermontjournal.com
November 2022
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Leland and Gray Players will present “The Addams Family” on Nov. 10, 11, and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. The Addams Family is coming to you. The Leland and Gray Players … Continued.
mynbc5.com
Vermont couple invites community into personal haunted house for charity
RUTLAND, Vt. — Owners of one home in Vermont truly take it to the max when it comes to their Halloween decorating — decking out their property from floor to ceiling to benefit charity. "It’s a passion that we have for this," said Gary Spaulding, who lives in...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
vermontjournal.com
Leland and Gray perform “The Addams Family”
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Leland and Gray Players will present “The Addams Family” on Nov. 10, 11, and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. The Addams Family is coming to you. The Leland and Gray Players return with another hit musical, “The Addams Family.” After the sold-out run of “Mamma Mia,” The Players couldn’t be more excited for this show. Bringing back in-person shows, leaving behind the masks, and returning the spotlight to your favorite classic characters, the show follows the iconic Addams family and also adds in new characters like the Beinikes. Both families try to navigate love and lies while singing catchy songs like: “Crazier Than You,” “Pulled,” “Full Disclosure,” and, of course, “When You’re an Addams.”
vermontjournal.com
Frank Provance is named VAR 2022 Good Neighbor
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Vermont Association of Realtors (VAR) has named Frank Provance as its 2022 Good Neighbor. Frank is a Realtor with Diamond Realty in Ludlow, Vt. “Each year, VAR recognizes one individual who has made an extraordinary impact on their community through volunteer work,” said VAR Chief Executive Kathy Sweeten. “Frank is well known as a tireless champion in his community.”
vermontjournal.com
United Church of Ludlow installs new pastor
LUDLOW, Vt. – The United Church of Ludlow, a church serving all, is very pleased to announce the installation of Michelle Fountain as its new pastor. The installation was held at a special service Sunday, Oct. 23, followed by a lovely reception with many representatives of the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ.
vermontjournal.com
Anthony Marro Fund seeks applications for fund distribution
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Anthony Marro Memorial Trust Fund is seeking 501(c)3 entities within the town of Ludlow area for funds distribution. The Trustees will be requesting applications for funding consideration. Application process deadline is Nov. 10, 2022. Recipients must meet trust fund requirements. All awarded recipients will be notified via mail with funding decision.
vermontjournal.com
Londonderry and Chester contract for stormwater plans
REGION – Fitzgerald Environmental Associates (FEA) will be developing a Stormwater Master Plan (SWMP) for the Towns of Londonderry and Chester in partnership with the Town and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VTDEC). The project is funded by State Capital Clean Water Funds. SWMPs outline actionable steps toward...
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems.
“We can attest to ongoing public alcohol and drug use and sales, intoxication, littering and loitering,” Boys & Girls Club officials have said about the municipal facility, where vandals left the organization’s van undrivable this month while it was parked in a $1,000-a-year space. Read the story on VTDigger here: It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems..
WCVB
VIDEO: Witches float on foggy New Hampshire Lake
GRAFTON COUNTY, N.H. — Two people dressed as witches were spotted floating across a foggy New Hampshire lake over the weekend. The witches were paddleboarding on Newfound Lake in Grafton County. Watch video of the witches in the video player above. You can hear the two people laughing in...
mynbc5.com
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter — until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people. The organization...
Deerfield Valley News
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
