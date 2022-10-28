TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Leland and Gray Players will present “The Addams Family” on Nov. 10, 11, and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. The Addams Family is coming to you. The Leland and Gray Players return with another hit musical, “The Addams Family.” After the sold-out run of “Mamma Mia,” The Players couldn’t be more excited for this show. Bringing back in-person shows, leaving behind the masks, and returning the spotlight to your favorite classic characters, the show follows the iconic Addams family and also adds in new characters like the Beinikes. Both families try to navigate love and lies while singing catchy songs like: “Crazier Than You,” “Pulled,” “Full Disclosure,” and, of course, “When You’re an Addams.”

TOWNSHEND, VT ・ 2 HOURS AGO