Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
fox29.com
City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. A 21-year-old man was...
6 people shot outside nightclub in Philly neighborhood: police
Philadelphia police say six people were shot outside Trilogy Nightclub in a Philadelphia neighborhood early Sunday morning. One person is listed in critical condition, according to abc6, citing police. Investigators arrived at the scene along North 6th and Spring Garden streets in Northern Liberties at around 3:30 a.m. Four women...
fox29.com
Police: Man in critical condition after multiple shots ring out in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man hospitalized in critical condition early Saturday morning. Police say the 30-year-old was shot on the 2200 block of Chadwick Street around 3:30 a.m. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapon was recovered. MORE HEADLINES:. The victim...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought for punching 2 women in the face walking around Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say randomly attacked two other women in Center City last week. Both women were walking down Arch Street when they were punched in the face by a passing female suspect Friday morning. Police say the suspect walked off immediately after both incidents.
Shooting outside Philadelphia nightclub wounds 6; 1 critical
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an early morning shooting outside a Philadelphia nightclub wounded at least six people, one of them critically. Police said a man opened fire shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a crowd outside Trilogy nightclub in the Northern Liberties neighborhood north of the center of the city. Police said a 26-year-old […]
fox29.com
Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police department is searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a business in Olney. Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of N 5th Street. The employee at the business reported that she was robbed at...
fox29.com
Man found shot dead inside car on Kensington Street Sunday morning, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot to death inside in his car Sunday morning. The victim was found shot in the head when police responded to the 3100 block of Hartville Street just before 7 a.m. Police say he was inside a car,...
Police: Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Philadelphia overnight Saturday.
Shock Spreads After Pizza Deliveryman Killed In Botched Philadelphia Carjacking
Support is surging for the family of a pizza deliveryman killed in what authorities are calling a botched carjacking in Philadelphia. Enyury A. Rodriguez's loved ones identified him as the victim of the Thursday, Oct. 20 incident on the 2700 block of Swain Street around 8:30 p.m. More than $14,300...
fox29.com
Officials: 2 gunmen fire into a Mantua crowd gathered for a vigil; 3 injured
MANTUA - At least two gunmen fired into a crowd gathered in Mantua for a vigil and injured three people. Officials said the shooting happened Saturday evening, about 6:45, on the corner of North 39th and Aspen streets in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. Three unknown men pulled up on the crowd, got out of a car and at least two of those men opened fire as people were gathered for a vigil to remember a local resident who had died.
At least six women shot in drive-by shooting at Philadelphia nightclub
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A popular nightclub just outside Center City in Philadelphia was the scene of a mass shooting early Sunday morning. Gunfire cracked through the late-night air at around 3:30 am in the Northern Liberties section of the city in front of the Trilogy nightclub at 601 Spring Street. Police said the gunfire came from a passing vehicle. Police said all of the shooting victims were women. One of those women is listed today in critical condition. The others are reported to be in stable condition and recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. At this time, police are reporting there The post At least six women shot in drive-by shooting at Philadelphia nightclub appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Officials: Gunman fires into crowd on Mantua street corner, injures 3
MANTUA - A gunman fired into a crowd in Mantua and injured three people. Officials said the shooting happened Saturday evening, about 6:45, on the corner of North 39th and Aspen streets in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. The unknown man opened fire as people were standing outside on the corner.
Woman leaving Pa. nail salon shot by stray bullet: report
According to 6ABC, a woman leaving a Philadelphia nail salon was shot by what police believe was a stray bullet. It all happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 22nd and Dickinson streets in the Point Breeze neighborhood, where police say the woman was shot in her side. The injured...
Pedestrian struck and killed Sunday morning in Allentown
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday morning in Allentown, the city’s police department said. The incident occurred at around 5:47 a.m. on Sunday, according to Allentown Police Captain Alicia Conjour, at the intersection of Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
Philadelphia Pedestrian, 28, Killed By SUV On Atlantic City Expressway
A 28-year-old pedestrian from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, Oct. 29, authorities said. Donte Horton was struck by a westbound Toyota Rav4 in the left lane around 10:05 p.m. in Hamilton Township near milepost 22.8, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Sirius Star?
A man contracted to do carpentry work in Kensington is gunned down and wrapped in plastic. Officials are now hoping the public can provide some answers to who killed him.
Footage Released Of Philadelphia Homicide Suspects
Four teenagers are wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia early this year, authorities have announced. Philly police are seeking the youths as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man on the 2500 block of North 28th Street on Jan. 2, they said in a release.
Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting
PHILADELPHIA – Samir Ahmad, 29, a former Philadelphia deputy has been charged by the Department of Justice for selling an illegal gun that was eventually used in a deadly school shooting. Federal prosecutors allege Ahmad sold two handguns to a confidential informant while working as a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. One of those guns was traced back to a shooting that took place after a high school football scrimmage that left a 14-year-old dead and four others shot. According to the federal court documents, “Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office beginning in The post Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video shows men firing more than 50 shots in Philadelphia ambush attack
Shocking new video shows the moment four masked men fired dozens of shots in an ambush-style attack.
Comments / 2