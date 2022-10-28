ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox29.com

2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. A 21-year-old man was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Shooting outside Philadelphia nightclub wounds 6; 1 critical

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an early morning shooting outside a Philadelphia nightclub wounded at least six people, one of them critically. Police said a man opened fire shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a crowd outside Trilogy nightclub in the Northern Liberties neighborhood north of the center of the city. Police said a 26-year-old […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: 2 gunmen fire into a Mantua crowd gathered for a vigil; 3 injured

MANTUA - At least two gunmen fired into a crowd gathered in Mantua for a vigil and injured three people. Officials said the shooting happened Saturday evening, about 6:45, on the corner of North 39th and Aspen streets in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. Three unknown men pulled up on the crowd, got out of a car and at least two of those men opened fire as people were gathered for a vigil to remember a local resident who had died.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

At least six women shot in drive-by shooting at Philadelphia nightclub

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A popular nightclub just outside Center City in Philadelphia was the scene of a mass shooting early Sunday morning. Gunfire cracked through the late-night air at around 3:30 am in the Northern Liberties section of the city in front of the Trilogy nightclub at 601 Spring Street. Police said the gunfire came from a passing vehicle. Police said all of the shooting victims were women. One of those women is listed today in critical condition. The others are reported to be in stable condition and recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. At this time, police are reporting there The post At least six women shot in drive-by shooting at Philadelphia nightclub appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pedestrian struck and killed Sunday morning in Allentown

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday morning in Allentown, the city’s police department said. The incident occurred at around 5:47 a.m. on Sunday, according to Allentown Police Captain Alicia Conjour, at the intersection of Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Footage Released Of Philadelphia Homicide Suspects

Four teenagers are wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia early this year, authorities have announced. Philly police are seeking the youths as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man on the 2500 block of North 28th Street on Jan. 2, they said in a release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting

PHILADELPHIA – Samir Ahmad, 29, a former Philadelphia deputy has been charged by the Department of Justice for selling an illegal gun that was eventually used in a deadly school shooting. Federal prosecutors allege Ahmad sold two handguns to a confidential informant while working as a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. One of those guns was traced back to a shooting that took place after a high school football scrimmage that left a 14-year-old dead and four others shot. According to the federal court documents, “Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office beginning in The post Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

