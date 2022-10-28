PHILADELPHIA, PA – A popular nightclub just outside Center City in Philadelphia was the scene of a mass shooting early Sunday morning. Gunfire cracked through the late-night air at around 3:30 am in the Northern Liberties section of the city in front of the Trilogy nightclub at 601 Spring Street. Police said the gunfire came from a passing vehicle. Police said all of the shooting victims were women. One of those women is listed today in critical condition. The others are reported to be in stable condition and recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. At this time, police are reporting there The post At least six women shot in drive-by shooting at Philadelphia nightclub appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO