Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana
If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Candy Shop
People who have a sweet tooth know the best thing to crush sugar cravings is candy. You can just unwrap smooth chocolate, fruity candies, or soft gummies and pop them in your mouth. While it's easy to drop by a supermarket or dollar store to grab some, there are some businesses dedicated to the sweet stuff.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Candy Store In South Carolina
If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
iheart.com
California 18-Year-Old Hit And Killed By Semi Truck Near Altoona
(Altoona, IA) -- An 18-year-old from California is hit and killed by a semi truck on the east side of the Des Moines metro. The Iowa State Patrol says Davis Cooper of Pasadena, California walked out into traffic on Interstate-80 near Altoona late Monday night. The driver of the semi that hit him isn't currently facing charges.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Nebraska
Mac and cheese has a stellar reputation. For some, it is a classic comfort food and a quick bite during a busy week. For others it is a go-to meal when ordering food at a restaurant. This dish is often topped with seafood, bacon, breadcrumbs, extra cheese, and more! Mac and cheese is often served as a side with meat, bread, and greens, but can be the main course when served in larger quantities. Most restaurants will offer this dish in a dairy-free variation for those with specific needs. Regardless of where and how you choose to enjoy mac and cheese, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves it better than the rest.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
iheart.com
Bird Flu Case Detected In Iowa's Wright County
(Wright County, IA) -- State agriculture officials are confirming a bird flu case in north central Iowa's Wright County. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says it was found in a commercial layer flock. It's the first confirmed case in Wright County this year. Bird flu was detected in a non-commercial flock in Dallas County earlier this month. The cases are the first in Iowa since the spring bird migration.
iheart.com
Corn, soybean harvest nears completion despite dry conditions
(Des Moines, IA) -- Many of Iowa's farmers are getting close to finishing the harvest season. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Weekly Crop Progress and Condition Report shows Iowa's corn harvest is 77% complete and the soybean harvest reaches 94%. "The widespread and badly needed rain during the last week...
iheart.com
State Lawmakers Fix Unemployment Tax Before Adjourning
State Lawmakers Fix Unemployment Tax Before Adjourning. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A solution is now in place for hundreds of Pennsylvania businesses that had been facing higher unemployment compensation taxes during COVID. Before adjourning Wednesday, the House and Senate both passed a bill addressing the problem. It stemmed from the way the state switched over 27-hundred businesses to a standard rating when they reopened after the pandemic, which led to higher taxes. A spokesperson for Governor Wolf says he'll review the measure when it gets to his desk.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Tax Payers Could Be Getting A Check Starting November 1
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Massachusetts taxpayers might be getting a check starting on Tuesday. The state will be returning almost 3 billion dollars of excess tax revenue from the past year to taxpayers. The Department of Revenue will be returning money to eligible taxpayers in proportion to their personal income tax in 2021. Once the money hits a certain amount, it is to be returned to taxpayers under Massachusetts law.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Electric Bills Increasing Beginning Tuesday
Massachusetts residents who have National Grid are going to see a rather dramatic increase in their electric bills beginning Tuesday. That is when electric rates will increase dramatically. According to the latest figures, the average customer who uses 600 kilowatt-hours of electricity will pay just under 300 dollars for the...
iheart.com
Hochul Calling on State Police Task Force to Investigate Racist Graffiti
Governor Hochul is calling on the New York State Police's Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate the discovery of racist graffiti at Forts Ferry Elementary School. Racial slurs were found over the weekend and windows at the school were also broken. The superintendent released a statement noting that the principal of the school is African American and saying he wants the community to come together to denounce this form of hatred. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.
iheart.com
New Higher National Grid Home Heating Rates Go into Effect On Nov. 1
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid customers can expect to see a hike in their home heating bills after the start of November. The energy providers' new winter electric rates go into effect on Nov. 1 and are expected to be much higher as National Grid deals with multiple impacts like inflation, the war in Ukraine, and higher demand for natural gas.
iheart.com
Applications For Home Energy Assistance Program Funding Now Being Accepted
Cold weather will be here before you know it and now, New Yorkers can start applying for help with paying their heating bills through the Home Energy Assistance Program. Low-and-middle income households and senior citizens are eligible to receive money, but the amount depends on things such as income, household size, and how folks heat their home. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are being accepted in-person, online, by telephone and also at local departments of social services.
Comments / 0