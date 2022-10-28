ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

whatcom-news.com

Man pled guilty and sentenced for charges resulting from fleeing in a painted stolen truck pulling a trailer

KENDALL, Wash. — A man facing charges in Whatcom County Superior Court for 2nd-degree taking a vehicle without permission, attempting to elude a police vehicle, hit and run of an attended vehicle and 1st-degree criminal impersonation has pled quilty to the felony charge of taking a stolen vehicle and the gross misdemeanor charge of hit and run this week and the remaining 2 charges were dropped.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Traffic Alert: Slater Road traffic impacted by police activity

FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 1pm, Monday, October 31st, Slater Road traffic in both directions was impacted while law enforcement agencies were conducting a search for a subject in the area about . Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Ferndale Police, Lummi Nation Police, Washington State Patrol, US Customs and Border Protection and Bellingham Police personnel were involved in the activity that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, was impacting traffic on Slater Road east of the intersection with Haxton Way.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old at a Halloween party near WWU

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and killed a 21-year-old at a Halloween party near Western Washington University Friday night. According to the Bellingham Police Department (BPD), just before midnight, police responded to a shooting at a home near the corner of N Garden St. and E Myrtle St – just a few blocks north of WWU’s campus.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Ferndale murder suspect pleads guilty to multiple charges

FERNDALE, Wash. – The suspect accused of killing a man in Ferndale earlier this year has pled guilty to his murder. 24-year-old Miguel Angel Miranda submitted his guilty plea on October 6th, according to court documents. Miranda fatally shot 34-year-old Jose Esquivel Hernandez at a large gathering in Ferndale...
FERNDALE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Firefighters Knock Down Outbuilding Fire In Pinehurst Neighborhood

About 7:00 AM Monday morning Everett firefighters were called to a report of flames coming from an outbuilding in the 6500 block of Wetmore in central Everett. Engine 5 arrived to find a fully involved shed fire which they were able to quickly knock down. An investigator was called to try and determine the cause. There were no injuries.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KGMI

North County beaches re-opened for shellfish harvesting

SANDY POINT, Wash. – Beaches in north Whatcom County are re-opened for recreational shellfish harvesting. The Washington State Department of Health says shellfish from Sandy Point north to the border is now safe to eat. Beaches on Point Roberts, Lummi Bay and the east side of Lummi Island are...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Little Squalicum Beach now open to public

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Port of Bellingham is celebrating the reopening of Little Squalicum Beach Park after a major cleanup project. The Port received a $1.5 million grant from the State Department of Ecology and began the restoration with local contractor RAW Land Constriction this past July. 7,000 tons...
BELLINGHAM, WA

