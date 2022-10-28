Read full article on original website
Whatcom man arrested for allegedly spanking, bruising child
The victim’s parent presented photos of the bruising for evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old at a Halloween party near WWU
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and killed a 21-year-old at a Halloween party near Western Washington University Friday night. According to the Bellingham Police Department (BPD), just before midnight, police responded to a shooting at a home near the corner of N Garden St. and E Myrtle St – just a few blocks north of WWU’s campus.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police seek information on 1st degree assault suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) are asking the public to be on the look out for a Ferndale man considered a suspect in an incident Thursday, October 27th, in which a RV rammed 2 occupied police cars. According to an email from BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy to...
KOMO News
Man shot and killed at Halloween party in Bellingham
Bellingham, Wash. — Around midnight on Friday night, Bellingham Police responded to a fatal shooting at a house party north of Western Washington University’s campus in the 500 block of E. Myrtle Street. When officers arrived they found the 21-year-old victim inside the doorway with a gunshot wound...
Police looking for park vandals after weekend damage in Whatcom County
Repairs and cleanup are estimated to cost about $3,000.
whatcom-news.com
Traffic Alert: Slater Road traffic impacted by police activity
FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 1pm, Monday, October 31st, Slater Road traffic in both directions was impacted while law enforcement agencies were conducting a search for a subject in the area about . Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Ferndale Police, Lummi Nation Police, Washington State Patrol, US Customs and Border Protection and Bellingham Police personnel were involved in the activity that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, was impacting traffic on Slater Road east of the intersection with Haxton Way.
Whatcom girl escapes kidnap attempt, and parents got key details to help arrest a suspect
License plate number and a Facebook post allow deputies to piece together a case.
Court documents reveal new details after 126 dogs were rescued in Skagit County
BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Skagit County woman has been charged after more than 100 dogs were seized from her property in September where they were reportedly living in deplorable conditions. The dogs were seized from a property near Sedro-Wooley in what the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) called...
q13fox.com
Bellingham Police looking for dangerous man on the run
The Bellingham Police Department is searching for a man they say is dangerous. Marco Salinas is wanted and on the run.
More than 100 grams of meth, 500 fentanyl pills lead to Bellingham arrest
A police dog trained in narcotics detection alerted to the suspected drugs inside a car.
Police: Family brings kids along to steal $15K of products from Marysville beauty store
AUBURN, Wash. — Marysville police said a husband and wife had their two small children with them when they stole thousands of dollars’ worth of products from a beauty store. The couple entered the Marysville Ulta beauty store on Oct. 20. Shortly after, they hid about 400 cosmetic...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Injury crash snarls traffic on Chuckanut Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 10:50am, Friday, October 28th, to the intersection of Chuckanut Drive (SR11) and Soundview Road due to a report of a 2-vehicle possible injury crash. Unconfirmed radioed reports from the scene were that South Whatcom Fire Authority (SWFA) medical aid personnel were...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 26, 2022
BELLINGHAM — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively investigating a fatality hit-and-run motorcycle collision that occurred at approximately 9:01 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the area of northbound Interstate 5 just south of Lakeway Drive.
KGMI
North County beaches re-opened for shellfish harvesting
SANDY POINT, Wash. – Beaches in north Whatcom County are re-opened for recreational shellfish harvesting. The Washington State Department of Health says shellfish from Sandy Point north to the border is now safe to eat. Beaches on Point Roberts, Lummi Bay and the east side of Lummi Island are...
Strong winds fan flames as Whatcom home burns
Firefighters searched for a person they were told was inside, but everyone got out safely.
Skagit County Republicans claim 'anomalies' in voter rolls. Here's what we found
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans in Skagit County said there are thousands of "anomalies" in the county voter rolls. They claim dead people, non-citizens and incompetent voters have cast ballots in recent elections. But what is really going on?. No one came to Marilyn Wheeler’s door. No one called...
Arlington woman's TikTok video about absentee ballot goes viral
ARLINGTON, Wash. — You may have seen a viral video making the rounds this week where an Arlington woman vents about not being able to send an absentee ballot request at her local post office. It has been viewed more than 4 million times, but there is more to...
lyndentribune.com
SPECIAL REPORT: HOMESTEAD LAWSUIT: Lynden mayor says local ownership is better
LYNDEN — Mayor Scott Korthuis values having a local owner of the Homestead golf course rather than an absentee one with no true connection to the community. “Anything that would get it more local would be better,” he said. Korthuis sees the 18-hole north Lynden golf course as “a huge asset” to the whole community worth preserving. “We don’t want to see it turned into anything other than a golf course,” Korthuis said.
whatcom-news.com
First Whatcom County flu death reported during 2022-23 season
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department announced today, October 28th, that Whatcom County recorded its first influenza (flu) death of the 2022-2023 flu season last week. “Looking at countries in the southern hemisphere that just had their winter flu season during our summer suggests that we...
