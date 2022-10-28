ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

q13fox.com

Police arrest suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old at a Halloween party near WWU

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and killed a 21-year-old at a Halloween party near Western Washington University Friday night. According to the Bellingham Police Department (BPD), just before midnight, police responded to a shooting at a home near the corner of N Garden St. and E Myrtle St – just a few blocks north of WWU’s campus.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police seek information on 1st degree assault suspect

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) are asking the public to be on the look out for a Ferndale man considered a suspect in an incident Thursday, October 27th, in which a RV rammed 2 occupied police cars. According to an email from BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Man shot and killed at Halloween party in Bellingham

Bellingham, Wash. — Around midnight on Friday night, Bellingham Police responded to a fatal shooting at a house party north of Western Washington University’s campus in the 500 block of E. Myrtle Street. When officers arrived they found the 21-year-old victim inside the doorway with a gunshot wound...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Traffic Alert: Slater Road traffic impacted by police activity

FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 1pm, Monday, October 31st, Slater Road traffic in both directions was impacted while law enforcement agencies were conducting a search for a subject in the area about . Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Ferndale Police, Lummi Nation Police, Washington State Patrol, US Customs and Border Protection and Bellingham Police personnel were involved in the activity that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, was impacting traffic on Slater Road east of the intersection with Haxton Way.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Injury crash snarls traffic on Chuckanut Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 10:50am, Friday, October 28th, to the intersection of Chuckanut Drive (SR11) and Soundview Road due to a report of a 2-vehicle possible injury crash. Unconfirmed radioed reports from the scene were that South Whatcom Fire Authority (SWFA) medical aid personnel were...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

North County beaches re-opened for shellfish harvesting

SANDY POINT, Wash. – Beaches in north Whatcom County are re-opened for recreational shellfish harvesting. The Washington State Department of Health says shellfish from Sandy Point north to the border is now safe to eat. Beaches on Point Roberts, Lummi Bay and the east side of Lummi Island are...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

SPECIAL REPORT: HOMESTEAD LAWSUIT: Lynden mayor says local ownership is better

LYNDEN — Mayor Scott Korthuis values having a local owner of the Homestead golf course rather than an absentee one with no true connection to the community. “Anything that would get it more local would be better,” he said. Korthuis sees the 18-hole north Lynden golf course as “a huge asset” to the whole community worth preserving. “We don’t want to see it turned into anything other than a golf course,” Korthuis said.
LYNDEN, WA
whatcom-news.com

First Whatcom County flu death reported during 2022-23 season

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department announced today, October 28th, that Whatcom County recorded its first influenza (flu) death of the 2022-2023 flu season last week. “Looking at countries in the southern hemisphere that just had their winter flu season during our summer suggests that we...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

