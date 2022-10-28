FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 1pm, Monday, October 31st, Slater Road traffic in both directions was impacted while law enforcement agencies were conducting a search for a subject in the area about . Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Ferndale Police, Lummi Nation Police, Washington State Patrol, US Customs and Border Protection and Bellingham Police personnel were involved in the activity that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, was impacting traffic on Slater Road east of the intersection with Haxton Way.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO