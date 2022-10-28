ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kunr.org

Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hill

Nevada Senate race locked in dead heat: survey

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Republican nominee Adam Laxalt are locked in a dead heat, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll released just more than a week before Election Day. Cortez Masto and Laxalt are tied, with 47 percent of likely Nevada voters backing each candidate, the...
NEVADA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Avian Flu: Multiple Cases Confirmed In Several Southern Nevada Parks

This week, many regional agencies released health advisories following the confirmation of instances of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) at several Southern Nevada parks. Regular park visitor Roland Lewis stated, “It’s obviously a problem.”. Lewis is one of many people who responded to the news on Thursday. According...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
SFGate

Republicans take Las Vegas-area poll worker dispute to court

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican National Committee is asking a Nevada judge to order election officials in Las Vegas to hire more GOP poll workers to correct what a legal filing calls a disproportionate imbalance favoring Democrats. A Clark County District Court judge is scheduled on Wednesday to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

How Will You Hand Out Halloween Candy Tonight

Every year we seem to have the same conversation, how you are going to be handing out Halloween candy to the kids. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up and it’s amazing on how many people have different rules when it comes to handing out the treats!
LAS VEGAS, NV
MSNBC

Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos

Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Nevada, has created chaos in Nevada by perpetuating the Big Lie. Causing some counties to replace voting machines with paper ballots, a move that has since been blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. Marchant’s Democratic opponent Cisco Aguilar joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake in Nevada and across the U.S.Oct. 30, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views

273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
CARSON CITY, NV
SFGate

Political spat over climate risks in investments gets hotter

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The political fight is only getting fiercer over whether it’s financially wise or “woke” folly to consider a company’s impact on climate change, workers’ rights and other issues when making investments. Republicans from North Dakota to Texas are ramping...
FLORIDA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Discussion To Review Cuts To Military Sites: Nellis AFB Says Its Only Thinking Of Expansion

A discussion is ongoing to initiate a federal study that could result in the closure of various military locations and bases as part of cost-cutting initiatives. Nellis Air Force Base is one of four military installations in Nevada. The Base Realignment and Closure Commission, or BRAC, of the Department of Defense, last convened 17 years ago.
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV
realtrends.com

Sacramento, Miami, Las Vegas top relocation choices

Since when are Sacramento and Miami affordable places for homebuyers? According to a new Redfin report based on net inflow calculations, these are some of the top areas homebuyers are moving to save money. Sacramento is the most popular relocation destination for Redfin users. Miami, Las Vegas, San Diego and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
pvtimes.com

Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water

A new study from Desert Research Institute found unhealthy levels of arsenic and heavy metals in drinking water from privately owned wells across rural Nevada. Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with private wells to test for arsenic and heavy metals, which can cause health problems when unsafe levels are present in the drinking water. Of those wells, 22 percent had arsenic levels that were above what the Environmental Protection Administration deems safe. In some cases, those levels were 80 times higher than federal agency’s maximum contaminant limit.
NEVADA STATE

Community Policy