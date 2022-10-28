Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
100 hopefuls vying for Nevada cannabis consumption lounge licenses
It seems quite a few people want to get into the business of cannabis consumption lounges. The Cannabis Compliance Board says at least 100 applications for licenses have been received.
kunr.org
Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
Poll worker security a concern in Nevada ahead of 2022 Midterm Election
As the Midterm Election approaches, so do concerns about poll workers' security as they process your vote. Counties in Nevada have increased security measures at tabulation sites and polling places.
Nevada Senate race locked in dead heat: survey
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Republican nominee Adam Laxalt are locked in a dead heat, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll released just more than a week before Election Day. Cortez Masto and Laxalt are tied, with 47 percent of likely Nevada voters backing each candidate, the...
theeastcountygazette.com
Avian Flu: Multiple Cases Confirmed In Several Southern Nevada Parks
This week, many regional agencies released health advisories following the confirmation of instances of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) at several Southern Nevada parks. Regular park visitor Roland Lewis stated, “It’s obviously a problem.”. Lewis is one of many people who responded to the news on Thursday. According...
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Company uses Google data to predict how you will vote in Nevada’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- You've probably received the calls, maybe the emails, or even text messages from pollsters trying to get a flavor of how you're going to vote. But while you can tell them one thing, your Google search shows something else.
SFGate
Republicans take Las Vegas-area poll worker dispute to court
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican National Committee is asking a Nevada judge to order election officials in Las Vegas to hire more GOP poll workers to correct what a legal filing calls a disproportionate imbalance favoring Democrats. A Clark County District Court judge is scheduled on Wednesday to...
963kklz.com
How Will You Hand Out Halloween Candy Tonight
Every year we seem to have the same conversation, how you are going to be handing out Halloween candy to the kids. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up and it’s amazing on how many people have different rules when it comes to handing out the treats!
Sisolak weighs lifting property tax caps, cutting sales tax rate, broadening base
Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat seeking reelection, says he won’t raise taxes. But would removing the caps lawmakers imposed in 2005 on property tax amount to an increase?. The question drew a chuckle and a lengthy pause from the governor during a phone interview Thursday, a week and a half before voters decide whether he’ll serve a second term.
MSNBC
Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos
Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Nevada, has created chaos in Nevada by perpetuating the Big Lie. Causing some counties to replace voting machines with paper ballots, a move that has since been blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. Marchant’s Democratic opponent Cisco Aguilar joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake in Nevada and across the U.S.Oct. 30, 2022.
Reported quake in south Las Vegas valley probably not a quake
Preliminary information on an earthquake has been reported by the United States Geological Survey Monday. It registered as a magnitude 2.14 quake close to I-15 near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, at the corner of Polaris and Vicky at 2:29 p.m. Monday.
Nevada orders shutdown of controversial ballot hand count in rural county
The Nevada Secretary of State's office says an unprecedented hand count of mail-in ballots in Nye County, Nevada, must stop and cannot resume until after polls close on November 8. Local officials say they are looking for a way to restart the counting.
luxury-houses.net
This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views
273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
SFGate
Political spat over climate risks in investments gets hotter
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The political fight is only getting fiercer over whether it’s financially wise or “woke” folly to consider a company’s impact on climate change, workers’ rights and other issues when making investments. Republicans from North Dakota to Texas are ramping...
theeastcountygazette.com
Discussion To Review Cuts To Military Sites: Nellis AFB Says Its Only Thinking Of Expansion
A discussion is ongoing to initiate a federal study that could result in the closure of various military locations and bases as part of cost-cutting initiatives. Nellis Air Force Base is one of four military installations in Nevada. The Base Realignment and Closure Commission, or BRAC, of the Department of Defense, last convened 17 years ago.
realtrends.com
Sacramento, Miami, Las Vegas top relocation choices
Since when are Sacramento and Miami affordable places for homebuyers? According to a new Redfin report based on net inflow calculations, these are some of the top areas homebuyers are moving to save money. Sacramento is the most popular relocation destination for Redfin users. Miami, Las Vegas, San Diego and...
8newsnow.com
Inflation causes travel concerns for families attending Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament saw families from all over traveling for the competition, however, with rising costs due to inflation, many families struggled merely to make the trip. Christina Chavez-johnson was visiting Las Vegas from California to attend her children’s soccer match...
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
pvtimes.com
Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water
A new study from Desert Research Institute found unhealthy levels of arsenic and heavy metals in drinking water from privately owned wells across rural Nevada. Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with private wells to test for arsenic and heavy metals, which can cause health problems when unsafe levels are present in the drinking water. Of those wells, 22 percent had arsenic levels that were above what the Environmental Protection Administration deems safe. In some cases, those levels were 80 times higher than federal agency’s maximum contaminant limit.
Comments / 0