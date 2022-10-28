ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Grandparents Cannot Figure Out What Granddaughter Wants and the Entire Internet Is Trying to Help

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 4 days ago

Mac and cheese? Gucci please?

When kids are learning to talk, it's like they each have their own little languages that only their immediate family knows how to speak. Bawbaby? Strawberry. Poon? Spoon. Deedaw? Dog. And so it goes. It's all well and good until somebody else has to understand what your child is saying, like a teacher or a grandparent. Then things can get a little tricky.

That's what's going on in this video from @nickertwinsmama . A toddler girl is trying to tell her grandparents what she wants to eat , but they're not entirely sure what she's saying. Well, she's clearly saying "masheegoshees," but what does that mean?

Her little face is so adorable! And she's being so patient with her grandparents. Very polite. What could she possibly be asking for?
"When your parents send you this video because they can’t figure out what the hell your kid wants to eat Any guesses?" her mom wrote.

Her grandparents might have been stumped, but the internet had plenty of guesses.
"She clearly wants matching Gucci! A purse and a scarf is what I recommend!"
"magical shoes.. obviously"
"Macaroni and cheese or mashed potatoes"
"Grilled cheese?"
"Massachusetts"
"Mushy goat cheese is what I hear!!"
"Popcicle"
"MAGIC GOLDFISH"
"when my girl was 2-ish she called Target "Circle Walmart" and it has forever been known as Circle Walmart in my household"
"mice and goat cheese...obviously"
"you get that baby matcha ghost cheese right now!"

I would have believed any of these, but the creator of the video answered the question: Macaroni and cheese (which did get a lot of votes, to be fair). Let's hope she finally got what she wanted!

Related
You Will Not Believe the Size of This Kid at 9 Months Old

Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Right from the beginning. Big, small, round, long...and they grow up into a wide variety of adults. Genetics play a role, but it's confusing; you can get siblings of all sizes, and it doesn't always seem to be determined by the size of the parents, either, which anyone who's ever seen a petite mom with a giant baby strapped to her chest can attest. Is it something moms eat during pregnancy?
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My Roommate

Woman Looking At CellphonePexels - Arina Krasnikova. This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. In 2010, I was a single mother living with my teenage daughter on the East side of Columbus, Ohio. Although I was dating, I was not serious about anyone. I've always had a great relationship with my daughter, been close to my out-of-state family, and maintained a large group of friends. I have never felt alone or lonely, even when the relationship between my daughter and her father ended. My support system has always been there.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Guardian

I saw Sharon’s photo in my family tree and yelled, ‘Oh my god, that’s the lady from the office!’

I’m a high school English teacher and I met Sharon when I started working at my current school. Sharon was one of the ladies in our student services office, so I’d meet her every morning when I went to pick up my roll, or if I just needed to check in about something. She was my first point of call every morning. I thought she was lovely. She was incredibly approachable. If I ever had any quick questions about anything, I never felt afraid to ask her. We’d have a chat every morning and got along really well.
Upworthy

Toddler’s reaction to finding out her mom was adopted is a love letter to families everywhere

Adoption can be a tricky topic, especially if you're the one having to break the news to someone else. It's a process that can bring families together but sometimes there's not a sweet story to tell about the adoptee's birth parents. The most people can do is work with the situation they were given and strive to make the best out of it. When one mom, Emily on TikTok, explained to her daughter that "Mimi" was her adoptive mom, the toddler's reaction was so pure it will melt your heart.
PopCrush

Bride and Groom Forces Family to Vote Out Least Favorite Family Member to Leave Wedding

Could you imagine having your wedding and asking a family member to leave during the reception?. TikToker @odditieinthemaking asked her followers a burning question, “What did you do at your wedding that made your family members upset?” Thousands of people responded to her inquiry with somewhat crazy stories, however, one stood out and earned 7.4 million views.
Parents Magazine

What Is a Sunshine Baby?

Losing a baby can have profound emotional impacts. One way that parents process their grief is by naming and categorizing their experiences. The loss community has come up with various ways to describe the unique types of losses they've experienced, including familiar terms like "rainbow baby" or "angel baby." One lesser known, but meaningful term is "sunshine baby," which describes a baby born before a pregnancy loss.
intheknow.com

Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok

This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
