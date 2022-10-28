Auditions and workshop set for musical ‘Honk!’

Wilson Arts’ ACT! for Youth program will hold auditions for “Honk! A Musical Tale of ‘The Ugly Duckling’” Nov. 28-29. Since it first hatched in 1993, Stiles & Drewe’s musical “Honk!” has winged its way around the world in more than 8,000 productions and in many languages. Winner of multiple awards, including the 2000 Olivier Award for Best Musical, this heartwarming celebration of being different is sure to delight audiences of all ages with its sparkling wit and memorable score.

Wilson Arts is offering an audition workshop before the week of auditions. The workshop is 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19 at the Wilson Arts Center. Young actors can become familiar with the songs and dances that will be part of the audition process for “Honk!” before audition day. This is not a requirement to audition but an opportunity for those who may be interested in having some extra time to practice. Registration for the audition workshop can be found online at www.wilsonarts.com/actforyouth/.

In the show, Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother’s protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out that being different is not a bad thing to be.

This production will be directed by Seth Penwell, with musical direction by Elizabeth Winstead.

ACT! for Youth is a program of Wilson Arts. Productions are open to youth in kindergarten through high school who live in Wilson County, or whose parent or parents live or work in Wilson County, or those who are contributors to Wilson Arts at the family membership level or greater.

Visit www.wilsonarts.com/actforyouth/ for more information on how to reserve an audition spot. There will be no “drop in” spaces available; participants must request a specific audition time by submitting an audition form from the link on the website.

Show performances for “Honk” are scheduled for Jan. 26 (school shows) with public performances on Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5. Email Shaun Braswell at shaun@wilsonarts.com for more information.

