Lottery win comes at ‘perfect’ time for dad looking for house. ‘Loving North Carolina’
Bryan Lofton and his family recently moved from Maryland to North Carolina, but they still haven’t found the perfect home. Their house hunt just got a whole lot easier — thanks to a $5 lottery ticket. Lofton, 39, bought the scratch-off ticket and got a big surprise: a...
Is California holding on to your money? State has $12 billion in unclaimed checks, rebates
Need some extra spending money for the holidays? Check with the State of California. The Golden State has more than 70.4 million unclaimed properties worth a total of $11.9 billion, according to the State Controller’s Office. “Nearly one in three visitors to our website finds property in their name,...
