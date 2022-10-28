ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebra Technologies Shares Drop Following Q3 Miss; Warns On Near-Term Challenges

Zebra Technologies Corp ZBRA reported a third-quarter FY22 net sales decline of 4% year-on-year to $1.38 billion, missing the consensus of $1.48 billion. Consolidated organic net sales for the quarter decreased by 3.2%. Net sales in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM) segment fell 9% Y/Y to $963 million. The...
Myriad Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Myriad Genetics MYGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 09:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Myriad Genetics missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $10.90 million from the same...
Colliers Intl Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Colliers Intl Gr CIGI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Colliers Intl Gr missed estimated earnings by 15.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.67. Revenue was up $85.30 million from...
Consolidated Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $21.96 million from...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Recap: Incyte Q3 Earnings

Incyte INCY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Incyte missed estimated earnings by 18.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $10.32 million from the same period last...
Harsco: Q3 Earnings Insights

Harsco HSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harsco beat estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $57.39 million from the same period last...
CommVault Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

CommVault Systems CVLT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same...
What Dividend Stocks Did This Finance-Focused Congressman Buy?

U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) has made more than 90 trades in the last three years. Since 2017, Hollingsworth has been a representative for Indiana's 9th Congressional District. During that time, he has been a member of the House Financial Services Committee, which oversees many issues including banking, consumer credit and monetary policy, international finance, insurance, public and private housing, securities and exchanges and urban development.
Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. SoFi said third-quarter revenue increased 51% year-over-year to $419.26 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $392.76 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 9 cents per share, which beat average estimates for a loss of 10 cents per share.
NIO Shares Pop On 174% Increase In October Vehicle Delivery

Smart electric vehicle manufacturer NIO Inc NIO delivered 10,059 vehicles in October 2022, representing an increase of 174.3% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs, including 2,814 ES7s, and 4,080 premium smart electric sedans including 3,050 ET7s and 1,030 ET5s. The company delivered 92,493 vehicles year-to-date 2022,...
Recap: Repligen Q3 Earnings

Repligen RGEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Repligen beat estimated earnings by 13.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was up $22.52 million from the same period last...
Recap: Catalent Q1 Earnings

Catalent CTLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Catalent missed estimated earnings by 39.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same period last...
Markets Brace For Fed Rate Update, Here's How To Play It

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI traded at 4.8 times its average daily call volume on Monday. There were buyers of 25,655 of the November 100 calls at an average price of 45 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned....
Recap: CONSOL Energy Q3 Earnings

CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 40.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $3.03. Revenue was up $265.32 million from the same...
Marathon Oil's Debt Overview

Shares of Marathon Oil Inc. MRO increased by 42.81% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Marathon Oil has. According to the Marathon Oil's most recent financial statement as reported on August 4, 2022, total debt is at $3.98 billion, with $3.71 billion in long-term debt and $273.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.16 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.82 billion.
