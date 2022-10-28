ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pacifictigers.com

Tigers Take Aggies to Sudden Death Overtime, Fall 12-11

DAVIS, Calif. – The #3 Pacific men's water polo team (18-5, 3-0) took #7 UC Davis (14-7, 6-0) to sudden death overtime after a neck and neck battle and fell 12-11. Senior Bogdan Djerkovic led the Tigers with three goals. Senior Jeremie Cote, senior Djordje Stanic. Mihailo Vukazic and...
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy