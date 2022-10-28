Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-NFL star surprises Tennessee waitress with $1,000 tip on $14 tab
The six-time NFL Pro Bowl selection visited an IHOP in Knoxville Saturday morning before attending Tennessee's 44-6 victory over Kentucky at Neyland Stadium.
Lions fire defensive backs coach after 1-6 start
In each of the first two years of Dan Campbell's tenure with the Detroit Lions, he's had to make major changes in his coaching staff midway through the season
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when...
Comments / 0