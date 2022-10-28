Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just three days

A Maryland Lottery player from Montgomery County says he has a good time playing Racetrax, but it doesn’t hurt that he’s also scored two big wins on the game this year. His latest big win is $50,988 on a Superfecta bet while he won $60,564.20 in January. Asked on Oct. 26 why he plays, the Racetrax fan said, “It’s the fun of watching the horses run.” The 41-year-old added that winning, of course, is also part of what makes the game enjoyable.When he won earlier this year, he settled some debts and helped out some family members and friends who needed a little boost. This time, he’s keeping the win a secret and plans to use the money to make a down payment on a house in Gaithersburg. In addition, he’ll keep playing Racetrax, Bonus Match 5 and, when the jackpots are big, Powerball and Mega Millions. He bought the winning ticket at the Laurel Exxon, 801 Washington Boulevard, Laurel. The Prince George’s County Lottery retailer earns a bonus from the Lottery of $509.88, equal to 1% of the prize.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO