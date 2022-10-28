Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just three days

Read full article on original website
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ncsha.org
DCHFA Funds Market-Rate to Affordable Housing Rehabilitation at Ridgecrest Village
Washington, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed the rehabilitation of Ridgecrest Village Phase I in Ward 8’s Shipley Terrace neighborhood. The Agency issued $21.9 million in tax exempt bonds and underwrote $16.83 million in D.C. and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Phase I of the project will consist of remodeling 13 existing buildings on the property originally constructed in 1951.
Commercial Observer
RV Company Enters DC Market With Manassas Lease
National Indoor RV Centers (NIRVC), a national RV and motor home company, is entering the Washington, D.C., region for the first time, according to the company. The Lawrenceville, Ga.-headquartered company has inked a 9,300-square-foot mixed-use lease at 9515 Contractors Court in Manassas, Va. The property is part of Broad Run Industrial Park, situated less than two miles from Prince William Parkway, and nine miles from Interstate 66.
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
Bay Net
Broadband Funding Opportunity For Charles County Residents With Long Driveways
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Commissioners and the Rural Broadband Task Force are excited to announce the Long Driveway – Category 3 Grant Program. This new and innovative program will assist in funding connectivity on long driveways where the cost to extend has been the primary barrier to obtaining service.
Commercial Observer
First Bridge District Building in DC Lands $143M in Construction Financing
Redbrick LMD has secured a $142.5 million loan to finance The Douglass, the first building to be constructed in Washington, D.C.’s Bridge District project. The 750-unit multifamily development, located at 633 Howard Avenue SE, will serve as the flagship building for the 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development in the District’s Ward 8.
Washington Examiner
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
This Virginia family has adopted 6 kids and counting: 'They become your family'
November is National Adoption Month and through CBS 6's partnership with JFS-Connecting Hearts, each day of the month, we will be presenting a child who is eligible for adoption.
A $1 Million dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Lottery announced today that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, WV. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and Megaplier option was not purchased. Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53, 69, and the Mega Ball […]
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs
The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
Virginia Business
Prince William targets data center growth
Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Man Scores Second $50,000+ Lottery Win of 2022
A Maryland Lottery player from Montgomery County says he has a good time playing Racetrax, but it doesn’t hurt that he’s also scored two big wins on the game this year. His latest big win is $50,988 on a Superfecta bet while he won $60,564.20 in January. Asked on Oct. 26 why he plays, the Racetrax fan said, “It’s the fun of watching the horses run.” The 41-year-old added that winning, of course, is also part of what makes the game enjoyable.When he won earlier this year, he settled some debts and helped out some family members and friends who needed a little boost. This time, he’s keeping the win a secret and plans to use the money to make a down payment on a house in Gaithersburg. In addition, he’ll keep playing Racetrax, Bonus Match 5 and, when the jackpots are big, Powerball and Mega Millions. He bought the winning ticket at the Laurel Exxon, 801 Washington Boulevard, Laurel. The Prince George’s County Lottery retailer earns a bonus from the Lottery of $509.88, equal to 1% of the prize.
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
Hoya
DC Opens 1st-Ever Urgent Care Center in Ward 8
The first urgent care center in Ward 8 opened on Oct. 10 as part of a multi-step plan to improve access to quality, timely health care for residents of Wards 7 and 8. Cedar Hill Urgent Care provides comprehensive urgent care to all District residents and is operated by the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Universal Health Services, a leading provider of hospital and health care services in the United States. The new urgent care center was built in an effort to serve the predominantly Black community living in Wards 7 and 8, which have lower life expectancies than communities in D.C. wards with predominantly white residents.
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes a modern winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
WTOP
Scammers using skimmers to get your debit and credit card info
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say they’re investigating the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars taken through card skimmers that are turning up not just on ATMs or at gas stations, but in convenience and grocery stores. Lt. Joseph Bellino, who oversees the county police department’s...
