ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
Honeywell International, Seagen, New York Community Bancorp And This Transportation Company Featured On CNBC's Final Trade
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended buying shares of Seagen Inc. SGEN. Benzinga data shows analysts have an Outperform consensus rating on SGEN. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB, saying that after...
Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 8%? Here Are 41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
1847 Holdings LLC EFSH shares surged 72.7% to $3.25 after the company reported it sees over $60 million in revenue and over $7 million in cash flow from operations in 2023 from its existing portfolio. Perfect Corp PERF shares jumped 54.5% to $17.00. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN gained 38%...
Consolidated Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $21.96 million from...
What Dividend Stocks Did This Finance-Focused Congressman Buy?
U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) has made more than 90 trades in the last three years. Since 2017, Hollingsworth has been a representative for Indiana's 9th Congressional District. During that time, he has been a member of the House Financial Services Committee, which oversees many issues including banking, consumer credit and monetary policy, international finance, insurance, public and private housing, securities and exchanges and urban development.
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Shares Of Chinese EV Makers XPeng, Li Auto Gain After Robust October Vehicle Deliveries
Chinese smart electric vehicle makers XPeng Inc XPEV and Li Auto Inc LI delivered 5,101 and 10,052 vehicles, respectively, in October 2022. XPeng’s deliveries consisted of 2,104 smart sports sedan, P7s, 1,665 smart family sedans, P5s and 709 G3i smart compact SUVs. As of October 31, 2022, year-to-date deliveries...
Benzinga
Why Apple, Meta, Amazon, Tesla And ProShares UltraPro QQQ Are Drawing Investors' Eyes Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders braced for a 75 basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Market participants are keenly waiting for any cue that the central bank has finally decided to reduce its aggression. Here’s a look...
Franklin Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights
Franklin Resources BEN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 16.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same...
Uber Clocks 72% Revenue Growth In Q3 As Recovery Kicks In, Doesn't See Consumer Spend Slowdown
Uber Technologies, Inc UBER reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 72% year-on-year to $8.34 billion, beating the consensus of $8.12 billion. Uber: Revenue from Mobility grew to $3.82 billion (+73% Y/Y), Delivery was $2.77 billion (+24% Y/Y), and Freight at $1.75 billion (336% Y/Y). Gross Bookings grew 26% Y/Y to...
Kopin Registers 23% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Defense, Consumer Businesses
EPS loss of $(0.05) missed the consensus loss of $(0.04). The company held $15 million in cash and equivalents. "We had a good quarter with revenues up 23% over the third quarter of last year, driven by growth in our defense and consumer businesses," said Michael Murray, Kopin's CEO. Price...
NIO Shares Pop On 174% Increase In October Vehicle Delivery
Smart electric vehicle manufacturer NIO Inc NIO delivered 10,059 vehicles in October 2022, representing an increase of 174.3% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs, including 2,814 ES7s, and 4,080 premium smart electric sedans including 3,050 ET7s and 1,030 ET5s. The company delivered 92,493 vehicles year-to-date 2022,...
Zebra Technologies Shares Drop Following Q3 Miss; Warns On Near-Term Challenges
Zebra Technologies Corp ZBRA reported a third-quarter FY22 net sales decline of 4% year-on-year to $1.38 billion, missing the consensus of $1.48 billion. Consolidated organic net sales for the quarter decreased by 3.2%. Net sales in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM) segment fell 9% Y/Y to $963 million. The...
Mizuho, Susquehanna Cut Price Targets On ON Semiconductor Following Q3 Results, But This Analyst Boosts PT
ON Semiconductor Corporation ON reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. ON Semiconductor reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beat the consensus of $1.32. ON Semiconductor sees Q4 revenue of $2.01 billion - $2.14 billion,...
CommVault Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
CommVault Systems CVLT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same...
EXCLUSIVE: Knightscope Accelerates Growth With Five New Contracts For Its Service
Knightscope Inc KSCP has announced five new contracts for its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) service in several verticals across multiple U.S. geographies. Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. What Happened: These wins continue to...
Eli Lilly Says Q3 Earnings Supported By Key Products and Volume, Cuts FY22 Outlook
Eli Lilly And Co LLY has reported Q3 sales of $6.94 billion, +2% Y/Y beating the consensus of $6.91 billion. Lilly's revenue increased 7% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by volume growth of key growth products, partially offset by lower realized prices and lower Alimta revenue following the entry of generics.
Blucora: Q3 Earnings Insights
Blucora BCOR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blucora missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $2.48 million from the same period last...
Sony Boosts Profit Forecast As Music, Entertainment, Financial Segments Post Upbeat Q2
Sony Group Corp SONY reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-on-year to ¥2.75 trillion. Segments & Profits: Game & Network Services revenue increased 12% Y/Y to ¥720.7 billion, and operating income declined by 49% Y/Y to ¥42.1 billion. Music revenue rose 32% Y/Y to ¥359.3 billion,...
BP Clocks 145% YoY Growth In Q3 Profit, Announces Further $2.5B Share Buyback
BP plc BP posted more than double profit during Q3 of $8.15 billion from $3.32 billion, reflecting higher realizations, higher production, and an exceptional gas marketing & trading result. The company expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion. It posted a revenue of $55.01 billion, up 53% Y/Y but missing...
