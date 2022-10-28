Read full article on original website
Related
Hochul celebrates start of early voting by casting her ballot in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like many others across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul cast her ballot on the first day of early voting across the state. She cast her vote Saturday morning in Buffalo, at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Other Democratic Party leaders in attendance included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, State Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
chautauquatoday.com
County Legislature Approves Leasing Airport Space to Catering Business
A local catering business that also operates a food truck in Jamestown will soon be moving into the vacant restaurant location at the Chautauqua County Airport north of the city. County lawmakers unanimously approved an emergency resolution to lease out the space to Studio D Catering, which has operated in Jamestown since 2015. During this week's County Legislature meeting, Airport Manager Shannon Barnhart read a letter from Studio D Owner Diana Scott, who says the vacant spot would be a great fit for the business...
chautauquatoday.com
DOT Project in Jamestown Will Not Be Completed This Year
A $4.2 million upgrade and repair project on Washington Street in Jamestown that began earlier this year will not be completed this year. That's according to Mayor Eddie Sundquist, who told lawmakers during this week's City Council meeting that a lot of work remains to be completed, and it's already into late October. With that, Sundquist says DPW Director Jeff Lehman has put the New York State Department of Transportation on notice. Lehman says the DOT has responded and said they will get the contractor to try and finish the biggest problems before winter arrives. Those major parts of the project were to be completed by now.
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
wutv29.com
Four vying for Buffalo school board seat in only contested race
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Buffalo Board of Education election is one of the items on the November 8th ballot for city residents. This year, only one seat is being contested. West District board member Jennifer Mecozzi, who has held the seat since 2016, is running for re-election with three challengers. Last election, she had none.
wrfalp.com
Local Organizations Team Up Against Starry Stonewart in Chautauqua Lake
Local Lake and Watershed organizations have teamed up against the invasive species, starry stonewart, in Chautauqua Lake. Starry stonewort can easily be mistaken for an aquatic plant at first glance. It first made its way to North America in 1974 via the St. Lawrence River. Since then it has spread to lakes across the Northeast.
wnynewsnow.com
Frewsburg Halloween “Black Face” Photos Spark Public Outrage
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – Photos of two people dressed in what appears to be “black face” has sparked outrage online. The images were taken at Halloween parties over the weekend at the Carroll Rod and Gun Club and Frewsburg America Legion. Originally posted by the...
5 injured when sheriff's deputy rear-ended Amish buggy in WNY
A sheriff’s patrol car rear ended an Amish buggy around 9 Sunday night on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua. Five people in the buggy were taken to Jamestown UPMC for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
explore venango
Missing Oil City Man Found Safe
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
East Aurora man sentenced for assaulting trooper during DWI arrest
An East Aurora man has been sentenced for assaulting a trooper during a DWI arrest in Colden in April 2020.
SUNY Erie suspends president over allegations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees voted to suspend their president, David Balkin, while they investigate allegations filed with their human resources department. In a release to the media, officials don't mention what the allegations are, but say, "The complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the...
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
wnynewsnow.com
Few Drops For Trick Or Treating Tonight, Warmer Air Moves In This Week
JAMESTOWN – Make sure to have the rain gear handy for the kids tonight as they head out Trick or Treating but some much warmer and drier weather is on the way for the later half of the week. A warm front sliding in has brought temperatures up just...
wnynewsnow.com
Investigation Continues After Sheriff’s Deputy Strikes Amish Buggy Overnight
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation continues after a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputy struck an Amish Buggy overnight. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says this accident happened on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua just after 9 p.m. on Sunday. A marked patrol car...
ECC president suspended during investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
wesb.com
Hinsdale Man Arrested on Felony Warrant
A Hinsdale man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jeremiah C. Wilson on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was held pending further court proceedings.
erienewsnow.com
COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For Kids Could Be On The Horizon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As illness spreads throughout local schools, some fear a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students could be on the horizon. However, Chautauqua County’s representative in Washington is standing against the idea. Congressman Joe Sempolinski tells us he disagrees with new recommendations by the...
Police respond to shot fired and stabbing at Chestnut Street
Erie Police responded to reports of a shot fired and stabbing on Saturday. Erie Police were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street for a reported gunshot and a stabbing, according to Erie County 911. That incident happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the Erie County Coroner’s office, a 14-year-old girl was shot. […]
Comments / 0