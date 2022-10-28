Read full article on original website

Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the past two years, the worker shortage seems like it’s been a never-ending topic. “I already had a cook called in for tomorrow night. It’s just I’m not extremely hopeful it will get better,” Kevin Culjat, Owner of Rocco’s Pizza said.
kmaland.com
Small Businesses Back Minimum-Wage Initiative on Ballot
(Lincoln) -- Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said it...
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
6 News Exclusive: Updates on Bellevue’s Olde Towne redevelopment
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Back in August, officials broke ground on The Frontier District, a highly anticipated revitalization project in Bellevue. The first phase: The Bridge Flats. Set to bring 53 luxury apartments and retail space for restaurants and shops. For the past few months, there hasn’t been any action...
Daily Nebraskan
Steak ‘n Shake reopens on three-hour schedule
The Nebraska Union’s Steak ‘n Shake has been empty all semester. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, it opened its doors once again. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this upcoming week, and hours will be reevaluated the following Monday, Nov. 7, according to David Annis, director of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services. They hope to eventually extend hours until 8 p.m.
KETV.com
Now serving Omaha: Brownie Bar Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're looking for a delicious treat in Omaha, Brownie Bar Omaha has you covered. The concept is simple. Customers get three brownie choices to choose from and then a choice of eight different toppings. It's a place where you can shop and satisfy your sweet...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Wesleyan grad wins gold at international cycling competition
When asked when she started cycling, Kaitlyn Mittan sometimes struggles to find an answer. "I'm asked this question often," Mittan said. "I don't know where to start." No matter when she started, she's come a long way. Now she's a gold medalist at the international level. Last month, Mittan won...
doniphanherald.com
The poster child for EPA's new policy on lead poisoning? Omaha
OMAHA — The federal government Thursday announced an aggressive, more holistic effort to battle lead poisoning, with officials highlighting Omaha as a community where there is deep need but also where hard work and innovative solutions have made a difference. “Lead has been such a pervasive source of contamination...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
klin.com
Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile Rolls Into Lincoln
The iconic 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Lincoln on Thursday and will be making several stops through the weekend. Families can catch a glimpse of it at the Morrow Collision Trunk-Or-Treat event at 2801 N. 83rd Street Thursday evening from 5:30-8:00. On Friday the famous hot dog...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lincoln, Nebraska
Though Native Americans and immigrants have been living in the area for hundreds of years, it wasn’t until 1890 that Nebraska became part of the United States. Thanks to the Homestead Act, settlers had been coming to Lancaster long before the state was official. In honor of the former...
earnthenecklace.com
Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
kfornow.com
Health Department Reports Significant Increase in RSV Cases
Lincoln, NE (October 31, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports that it has seen a significant increase of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) locally, with outbreaks in at least 13 local childcare facilities. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
Omaha's Museum of Shadows is home to largest collection of haunted artifacts
Ayda was voted the creepiest doll in the world over the infamous Annabelle doll. She is one of thousands of haunted artifacts at the museum.
KETV.com
'No credible threat': DEA on fentanyl-laced Halloween candy
OMAHA, Neb. — The Drug Enforcement Agency in Omaha is warning parents to look outside kids' Halloween baskets for drugs this Halloween. The local DEA field office says there's no credible local threat of fentanyl disguised as Halloween candy. Instead, agents encourage parents to look at how they're telling their teens and young children about the dangers of experimenting with drugs at the end of Red Ribbon Week.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
