Gunderson, Jones named to All-State Volleyball Team
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes senior Jalynn Gunderson and junior Ava Jones have been named to the 2022 AAA All-State Volleyball team. The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association All-State players are nominated by their respective coaches and selected by the panel of Section Representatives at the end of the regular season.
Perham Basketball Coach Dave Cresap Inducted Into MN Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame
(KDLM/KPRW) – Dave Cresap, who has been the head coach at Perham High School for the last 27 seasons, was one of six inductees into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Cresap has been a basketball coach for 36 seasons, 27 of those in...
Detroit Lakes Football Sees Their Season End In Becker 31-14
BECKER, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Laker Football team’s season ended on Saturday afternoon in the Section 8AA Semifinals at the hands of the Becker Bulldogs, 31-14. It’s the second straight year that Becker has beaten Detroit Lakes in the playoffs, ousting them from the playoffs 35-15 in last year’s Section Championship game.
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
Author Allen Eskens Signing Friday At Bluebird Books in Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Best-selling author Allen Eskens will be in Detroit Lakes on Friday for a Q&A and book signing at Bluebird Books. Eskens will be talking about his new book, Forsaken Country, which is a mystery/thriller that takes place in the Boundary Waters. “It looks really...
Author Allen Eskens Friday Signing At Bluebird Books Cancelled; Rescheduled Date TBD
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Best-selling author Allen Eskens was all set for a book signing at Bluebird Books in Detroit Lakes on Friday, but had to cancel the event due to an illness. Eskens recently released his eighth book, Forsaken Country, which is a mystery/thriller that takes place...
Remembering Minnesota’s Halloween Blizzard of 1991
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it. Those are the words of Pete Boulay with the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on Oct. 31, 1991. He says Minnesota had a swath of 12″ to 20″-plus...
Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters
The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
$7.7 Million Detroit Lakes City Hall Remodel Project to Move Forward
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes City Council approved a $7.7 million Detroit Lakes city hall remodel project, Friday despite construction costs soaring. The low bid of $6.6 million, submitted by Bristlin Construction was approved 8-1 by council members with Aaron Dallmann the only dissenting vote. An additional $1.1 million of soft costs will bring the total project cost to $7.7 million.
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Big Name Country Act Is Coming To West Fargo, North Dakota
This band also has crossover appeal and a string of top-10 hits.
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Deer, elk check station totals outpacing recent seasons in west-central Montana
West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting elk and deer harvest totals that are up from last season and the five-year average.
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
You've heard of pub crawls but did you know Minnesota also has a chocolate tour? Yes, we've got lots of breweries but we also have some amazing chocolate shops that you really should check out. To me, a drive to see all of these in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Get A Tattoo In North Dakota
According to multiple sources, here are some of the best tattoo shops in the state.
