Detroit Lakes, MN

lakesarearadio.net

Gunderson, Jones named to All-State Volleyball Team

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes senior Jalynn Gunderson and junior Ava Jones have been named to the 2022 AAA All-State Volleyball team. The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association All-State players are nominated by their respective coaches and selected by the panel of Section Representatives at the end of the regular season.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Football Sees Their Season End In Becker 31-14

BECKER, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Laker Football team’s season ended on Saturday afternoon in the Section 8AA Semifinals at the hands of the Becker Bulldogs, 31-14. It’s the second straight year that Becker has beaten Detroit Lakes in the playoffs, ousting them from the playoffs 35-15 in last year’s Section Championship game.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Remembering Minnesota’s Halloween Blizzard of 1991

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it. Those are the words of Pete Boulay with the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on Oct. 31, 1991. He says Minnesota had a swath of 12″ to 20″-plus...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters

The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
MOORHEAD, MN
knsiradio.com

Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around

(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

$7.7 Million Detroit Lakes City Hall Remodel Project to Move Forward

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes City Council approved a $7.7 million Detroit Lakes city hall remodel project, Friday despite construction costs soaring. The low bid of $6.6 million, submitted by Bristlin Construction was approved 8-1 by council members with Aaron Dallmann the only dissenting vote. An additional $1.1 million of soft costs will bring the total project cost to $7.7 million.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND

