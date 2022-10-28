ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, OH

cleveland19.com

No human remains found inside burned Canton building, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters brought in the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team and three of their Human Remains (HR) dogs to search the site of a massive building fire from last week. A vacant building in the 600 block of 6th St....
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Stow Police: Investigation into Fiery, Deadly Rt 8 Crash Continues

STOW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stow police continue investigating a fatal accident on Southbound Route 8 on Friday morning that also fouled up the morning commute. Police say the gasoline tanker truck flipped over and caught on fire at around 1:45 a.m. Friday. One lane of traffic...
STOW, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead after dump truck crashes into Willoughby house (video)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A dump truck into a house in Willoughby this afternoon caused a large fire, leaving one man dead, and another hospitalized, according to Willoughby police and fire. Firefighters received a call of a car accident on Vine Street around 10:52 a.m. and soon learned that the...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

3 shot outside Akron restaurant

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma closes half of State Road hill for emergency asphalt repaving project

PARMA, Ohio -- A detour feared by motorists planning to travel southbound on the State Road hill, located just south of W. Ridgewood Drive, has come to fruition. Beginning today (Nov. 1) and expected to last through the middle of the month, the emergency asphalt repaving project is related to two September water main breaks that compromised the busy thoroughfare.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

2 hurt after suspect shoots at car in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said investigators are looking for the shooter who hurt two men early Sunday morning after gunfire struck their car. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. near the corners of Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street. According to police, the victims reported traveling inside a...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

18-year-old left for dead on Old Brooklyn roadway after hit-skip

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is reeling from the traumatic experience of being hit by a car and left behind in the street. That girl and her family are now speaking out to track down that reckless driver. “I thought I was dreaming at first, when I...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

