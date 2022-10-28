Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
No human remains found inside burned Canton building, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters brought in the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team and three of their Human Remains (HR) dogs to search the site of a massive building fire from last week. A vacant building in the 600 block of 6th St....
Akron proposes ordinances requiring CO detectors after woman killed in leak
One week after a carbon monoxide leak killed a woman at an apartment complex, city leaders met and began discussions to require carbon monoxide detectors in new and existing homes and apartments.
whbc.com
Stow Police: Investigation into Fiery, Deadly Rt 8 Crash Continues
STOW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stow police continue investigating a fatal accident on Southbound Route 8 on Friday morning that also fouled up the morning commute. Police say the gasoline tanker truck flipped over and caught on fire at around 1:45 a.m. Friday. One lane of traffic...
cleveland19.com
1 dead after dump truck crashes into Willoughby house (video)
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A dump truck into a house in Willoughby this afternoon caused a large fire, leaving one man dead, and another hospitalized, according to Willoughby police and fire. Firefighters received a call of a car accident on Vine Street around 10:52 a.m. and soon learned that the...
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
cleveland19.com
3 shot outside Akron restaurant
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
Parma closes half of State Road hill for emergency asphalt repaving project
PARMA, Ohio -- A detour feared by motorists planning to travel southbound on the State Road hill, located just south of W. Ridgewood Drive, has come to fruition. Beginning today (Nov. 1) and expected to last through the middle of the month, the emergency asphalt repaving project is related to two September water main breaks that compromised the busy thoroughfare.
Five adults, four children displaced after camper fire in Elyria, fire chief says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Five adults are four children were displaced after a camper fire in Elyria, Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said in a release. No one was injured in the fire that happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday near Lake Avenue and Parkview Court, the release says. Fire officials received...
5 adults, 4 kids displaced after camper fire in Elyria
Five adults and four children are left without a home after a fire broke out in Elyria Saturday afternoon, firefighters reported.
cleveland19.com
2 hurt after suspect shoots at car in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said investigators are looking for the shooter who hurt two men early Sunday morning after gunfire struck their car. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. near the corners of Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street. According to police, the victims reported traveling inside a...
31-year-old woman and 5-year-old son die in apartment fire in Euclid
According to the Euclid Fire Department, a fire at the Aljer Manor Apartments on Euclid Avenue claimed the lives of a 31-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son.
Drunken driver ends up in ditch: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a single-car crash with injuries at 9:59 p.m. Oct. 8. Police found the car crashed into a ditch in front of a residence and the driver appeared impaired and smelled of alcohol. The 45-year-old Strongsville woman was treated at the scene by EMS, failed field sobriety tests and was cited for operating a motor vehicle while impaired.
Driver cited for speeding through trailer park: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was cited at 2:24 p.m. Oct. 29 for speeding in a trailer park. Police responded to reports of a possibly intoxicated man wandering on Smith Road at 11:31 p.m. Oct. 29. Officers located the man and took him home. Traffic crash, North Broadway Street. Police were called to...
cleveland19.com
18-year-old left for dead on Old Brooklyn roadway after hit-skip
OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is reeling from the traumatic experience of being hit by a car and left behind in the street. That girl and her family are now speaking out to track down that reckless driver. “I thought I was dreaming at first, when I...
Impromptu front yard concert gets resident cited for unreasonable noise: North Royalton Police Blotter
Unreasonable noise, Cedarwood Drive: On Oct. 8, police were dispatched to a Cedarwood Drive address regarding loud music. An arriving officer located the source of the music, which was a live band playing in the front yard. The owner was told the jam could be heard from a far distance...
cleveland19.com
Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby mother is devastated beyond words after losing her son in a horrific crash and fire on Saturday. 22-year-old Jayden Dietrich died on Saturday after the landscaping truck he was riding in with a coworker hit a pole and slammed into a house on Vine Street. The house caught fire just before 11 a.m.
Driver dead after semi rolls over, catches fire
A semi-truck driver died early Friday morning after his tanker carrying gasoline rolled over and caught fire.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
Numbers show how seldom police have utilized Cuyahoga County Diversion Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is considering a move to invest $4.3 million to keep the Diversion Center open for another year, which would offer police an option to help offenders avoid a jail cell. But law enforcement hasn’t been using the facility much since it opened on...
Man shot, killed in Public Square
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Public Square late Sunday night.
