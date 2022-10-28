Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDIO-TV
Halloween is back in full force in the Northland
Even on a Monday Halloween was busier than ever in Duluth!. On West 8th Street in the Denfeld area, houses were some of the most decked out houses in the entire city. Two homes even had huge themes like a pirate ship theme and a Jurassic park theme. Homeowner Alex...
Interview: 1894 Duluth Murder Mystery
Emily Kahnke, host from Unnatural: A True Crime Podcast joins GMN to discuss the 1894 murder mystery in Duluth that took the nation by storm.
51st Annual Ski & Snowboard Swap
This year’s edition was hosted by Team Duluth at Spirit Mountain. The event hosts hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts each year over the course of four days, offering used ski and snowboard equipment at a reasonable rate and for a good cause. The team’s largest fundraiser drew in visitors from...
Fire on Monday destroys home in Carlton County
A fire destroyed a home in Carlton County on Monday morning. According the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:24 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gault Road in Silverbrook Township, southwest of Wrenshall, Minn. According to the Sheriff’s office, the...
Duluth Pottery and Tile celebrates 5 years in Lincoln Park
Longtime local business Duluth Pottery is celebrating 5 years at its Lincoln Park location, but it has been around for much longer. Try 19 years. The business specializes in pottery, but is now expanding to printing too. Saturday night they welcomed the community to celebrate with them with costumes, music, dancing, and art. There anniversary always falls near Halloween.
Stowe elementary school celebrate annual Halloween parade
Stowe elementary hosted their annual Halloween trick or treating parade at 1pm before the school day ended. Students were able to dress up in their costumes and got to walk around the neighborhood. Jessica Cook, the principal of Stowe elementary, explained how the parade is a great way to bring...
Traffic moves slowly around accident on I-35 near Mahtowa
A rollover accident on I-35 near the Atkinson Bridge stalled traffic for a time on Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident occured on the southbound lane of I-35 between Exit 235 and Exit 227 Carlton County Road 4 near Mahtowa. The accident occured around 4:30 p.m....
A deeper dive into Minnesota politics
The midterm election is just one week from tomorrow and a plethora of issues are on the ballot. WDIO political insiders gave a deeper insight into what’s on the ballot. What do you think is the biggest issue for Minnesotans right now?. “I think primarily the Minnesotans are probably...
Garfield Ave. reopens after oversized truck became stuck
Garfield Avenue was temporarily shut down on Monday afternoon when an oversized truck with a load got stuck just before noon. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the road was open to traffic approximately one hour later. According to MnDOT, an oversized, overweight load got stuck at the intersection of...
Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves commits to Bemidji State women’s hockey
Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves announced on Twitter Monday that she’s committed to play Division I hockey for Bemidji State University (BSU). There she’ll join teammate Izy Fairchild and Mirage alums, current BSU sophomores, Alyssa Watkins and Ella Anick. A sophomore last year, Graves was third on the team...
A Northland company is almost ready to activate more than 400 solar panels
Solar panels can be seen on homes and businesses, and now there is a business in the Northland with 438 solar power panels that are almost ready to be activated. Epicurean is a company known for its kitchen accessories, some of which might be in your home, and they are about to become home to the largest commercial solar array in the Twin Ports.
Carlton apartment fire displaces several families
The Red Cross is doing what they can to help those displaced in a Carlton apartment fire. It happened at 218 Chestnut Avenue. At 3:41pm Friday- a caller reported an electrical fire and smoke coming from the second story of the complex. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers noticed smoke was primarily coming from the main entry into the complex.
Esko, North Branch football advance to Section Finals
Saturday rang the bell on prep football Section Semifinal games in the Northland. No.1 Esko hosted No.4 Two Harbors, winning 43-7. Makoi Perich recorded a multi-touchdown game, they will face Pequot Lakes for the Section Final next Thursday at Malosky Stadium, Kickoff at 7:00 p.m. No.3 North Branch took a...
UMD football win home finale
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team was at Malosky Stadium for the final time this season, hosting Minot State. Armani Carmickle and Zach Ojile lead the charge for UMD with two touchdowns a piece. Carmickle also is now one of six Bulldogs in program history to record 2000...
UMD men’s hockey tops Cornell on Saturday
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was looking for back-to-back victories against Cornell on Saturday. Dominic James opened the scoring for UMD with a breakaway tally in the first period, along with another goal later in the game. Zach Stejskal made 31 saves in the game,...
