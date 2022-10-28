ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUNY, OCC leaders: We’re ready to train Micron workforce at every level (Your Letters)

Micron Technology’s groundbreaking announcement of a $100 billion CHIPs megafab — a move made possible thanks to exceptional leadership and commitment of Gov. Kathy Hochul and the CNY Dream Team of Sen. Charles Schumer, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Congressman John Katko — is about more than the buildings that we will soon see rise in Clay. It’s even more meaningful than the well-earned stature this agreement provides our state, which is proudly assuming its role as the global leader in CHIPS research and development. Indeed, this matters most because of who it matters most to: the workers.
People to know in NY cannabis: Zachary Gordon

See the lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown on Nov. 4, then get tickets before they sell out!. Zachary Gordon is the VP of accounting for Propeller Industries, which provides services to the cannabis industry including tax structuring, 280E analysis, investor relations and more. Gordon answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series.
CNY is looking at the warmest start to November in at least 120 years

Syracuse, N.Y. — November, normally the gateway to winter in Upstate New York, is instead going to start out feeling like the first days of fall. The first week of November is forecast to be the warmest such period in Syracuse since official records began 120 years ago. If National Weather Service predictions bear out, the average temperature over the next seven days will be nearly 60 degrees. That’s 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, and more typical of late September than early November.
