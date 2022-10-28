Read full article on original website
Related
Editorial endorsement: Kathy Hochul for New York governor
The editorial board endorses Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat from Western New York, for a full, four-year term in the job thrust upon her by the resignation of her predecessor. Hochul deserves a shot at putting her stamp on the office and achieving her goals of a more transparent, effective and ethical state government.
Zeldin’s plan to tackle NY crime not driven by data, lacks substance, Democrats say
Albany, N.Y. — Lee Zeldin’s plan to tackle crime if elected governor of New York, which includes suspending state laws and rolling back criminal justice system reforms is being slammed by Democrats as nothing more than “political pandering” based on fearmongering. Democrats in the state Legislature...
Actor Jim Belushi opens marijuana dispensary on Upstate New York Indian nation
Hogansburg, N. Y. — A company owned by actor and comedian Jim Belushi has been awarded the latest license to operate a dispensary selling recreational marijuana on Northern New York’s Saint Regis (Akwesasne) Mohawk Tribe territory. Belushi, a star of television and film, and the younger brother of...
Can’t miss business and networking event for the NYS cannabis industry
NY Cannabis Insider events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the state’s emerging cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, our next conference will be held in Tarrytown on Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Event details and ticket information can be found here.
Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Utica; jackpot now $1.2B (see smaller prizes won in NY)
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion, the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, after no one matched all six winning numbers in last night’s drawing. But there are still some smaller winners with something to celebrate, including a ticket sold in Central New York worth $2 million.
New York state marching band show: Hicksville wins large school 2 division
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Hicksville earned the large school 2 division marching band title on Sunday at the New York State Field Band Conference’s state championship at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. The school posted a winning mark of 89.45.
SUNY, OCC leaders: We’re ready to train Micron workforce at every level (Your Letters)
Micron Technology’s groundbreaking announcement of a $100 billion CHIPs megafab — a move made possible thanks to exceptional leadership and commitment of Gov. Kathy Hochul and the CNY Dream Team of Sen. Charles Schumer, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Congressman John Katko — is about more than the buildings that we will soon see rise in Clay. It’s even more meaningful than the well-earned stature this agreement provides our state, which is proudly assuming its role as the global leader in CHIPS research and development. Indeed, this matters most because of who it matters most to: the workers.
New Yorkers can apply for help with winter heating bills starting Tuesday
Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, open in New York on Tuesday Nov. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced today. The federally funded program can provide up $976 to help low- and middle-income households pay for heat. Funding is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re planning to apply, don’t wait.
People to know in NY cannabis: Zachary Gordon
See the lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown on Nov. 4, then get tickets before they sell out!. Zachary Gordon is the VP of accounting for Propeller Industries, which provides services to the cannabis industry including tax structuring, 280E analysis, investor relations and more. Gordon answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series.
Behind the scenes with Cicero-North Syracuse at the 2022 state marching band show (43 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- While much of the attention was focused on the fun on the field at the New York State Field Band Conference state show on Sunday, a lot of interesting preparation was going on behind the scenes. Syracuse.com followed Cicero-North Syracuse in the moments before its performance in...
Central New York’s funniest meme gets a blimp-sized upgrade (photo)
Central New York has its own internet memes, from Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim ripping off his jacket to snowy winters being compared to the “Star Wars” ice planet Hoth. The funniest and most frequent CNY meme is likely all those jokes about trucks hitting the Onondaga Lake...
CNY is looking at the warmest start to November in at least 120 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — November, normally the gateway to winter in Upstate New York, is instead going to start out feeling like the first days of fall. The first week of November is forecast to be the warmest such period in Syracuse since official records began 120 years ago. If National Weather Service predictions bear out, the average temperature over the next seven days will be nearly 60 degrees. That’s 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, and more typical of late September than early November.
Onondaga Lake Parkway closed in one direction after truck hits bridge, flips on side
Salina, N.Y. - A tractor-trailer slammed into the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway in Salina Monday afternoon. The large truck hit so hard the vehicle flipped on its side, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was reported at 1:27 p.m....
Fire that killed 69-year-old woman in town of Onondaga ruled accidental
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. -- The house fire that killed a 69-year-old woman in the town of Onondaga has been ruled accidental, according to a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Anne Prashaw was found dead inside her town of Onondaga home after the fire was extinguished, according...
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Volney, N.Y. - A woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a road in Volney, troopers said. Around 8:50 p.m., Megan E. Delong-Hahn, 38 of Mexico, was walking in the eastbound lane of State Route 3 when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0