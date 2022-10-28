Read full article on original website
Movies that would be better with aliens
Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers. Monsters are really no more than misunderstood beings. Aliens, therefore, fit into my personal definition of “monsters” because in spite of how hard we may try, we know very little about them. Aliens may be misjudged, their characteristics and personalities unknown, but it is a plain fact that they make movies better.
‘American Horror Story’ brings spooky season to the concrete jungle
Content Warning: This article discusses graphic imagery and content seen in “American Horror Story: NYC.”. Ryan Murphy seems to be on some kind of kick lately. After releasing “Dahmer” and “The Watcher,” both of which broke records for the number of hours watched on Netflix, Murphy returns yet again with “American Horror Story: NYC.” With the 11th season in the greater “American Horror Story” anthology, Murphy seems to be leaning a little more toward creepy and a little less toward horror.
‘Pitch Perfect’ remains iconic 10 years later
Grossing over $115 million at the box office, “Pitch Perfect” (Jason Moore, “Shotgun Wedding”) was the talk of 2012 and had young teenagers itching to become involved in music. As of last month, it’s already been 10 years since the release of this iconic movie, and its reputation continues to make it relevant. From Fat Amy to the “Cups” song to riff-offs, “Pitch Perfect” was a cultural reset that completely redefined a cappella groups, painting the musical style in a new light.
Which Celebrity-Owned Restaurants Are Actually Worth Visiting?
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
‘The X-Files,’ monsters and the fallacy of scientism
There’s an episode in the third season of “The X-Files” — “Quagmire” — where special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny, “Aquarius”) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson, “Sex Education”) are in Georgia investigating “Big Blue,” a continental version of the Loch Ness Monster. In the rest of the show’s “Monster of the Week” installments, there’s always something to hunt — a 200-year-old shapeshifting serial killer who lies dormant in 30-year increments, a human-flatworm hybrid that inhabits the New Jersey sewer system, a parasitic slug worshipped by a cult. But “Quagmire” is not so open-and-shut.
Taylor Swift bringing "The Eras Tour" to Minneapolis
Fresh off of her hit album “Midnights,” Taylor Swift will have a Saturday night date at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. OWENN and girl in red will open for her.
Coraline’s other mother holds isolation in those spidery fingers
There is probably no fear that has plagued me as intensely or for as long as my fear of the “other mother” in “Coraline.”. This stop-motion animated character from the 2009 children’s film has hands resembling metal spiders with knitting-needle fingers and a face that is, at first, loving (except for its button eyes), but transforms into something altogether inhuman. She was the monster I feared was sitting behind me or just around the corner from ages 10 to 12. If I wanted to test my emotional stability, I would type the movie’s title into my iPod Touch. Just seeing Coraline herself, who is not remotely scary, sent a jolt of fear through my body by association.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ may not be the spooky treat you’re craving this Halloween
With Halloween upon us, audiences are itching for new content to celebrate spooky season right. For some, re-watching “Hocus Pocus” may do the trick, but others need a spine-chilling horror movie full of jump scares and paranormal activity. Unfortunately for those who resonate with the latter, there may be little hope this year as Netflix’s new episodic anthology, “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” is sure to fall short of your expectations, leaving the holiday a little less haunted than you had hoped.
Pass the MiC Podcast: Cultural Appropriation is Spooky
Pass the MiC has a new team! Meet new team members Sadia Islam (Content Producer), SJ Shin (Content Producer), Lauren Kouassi (Content Producer), Eilene Koo (Audio Producer), Wendy Qian (Audio Producer), Ayden Williams (Audio Engineer), and Kavya Uppalapati (External Outreach)! The entire team along with our new Executive Producers Eesha and Aman sit down to talk about cultural appropriation.
