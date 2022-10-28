Read full article on original website
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Benzinga
Why Apple, Meta, Amazon, Tesla And ProShares UltraPro QQQ Are Drawing Investors' Eyes Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders braced for a 75 basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Market participants are keenly waiting for any cue that the central bank has finally decided to reduce its aggression. Here’s a look...
Expert Ratings for RPT Realty
RPT Realty RPT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $11.75 versus the current price of RPT Realty at $9.295, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Franklin Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights
Franklin Resources BEN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 16.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same...
Expert Ratings for Hologic
Hologic HOLX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hologic has an average price target of $73.5 with a high of $77.00 and a low of $68.00.
Benzinga
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Analyst Ratings for Hertz Global Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hertz Global Holdings HTZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Hertz Global Holdings. The company has an average price target of $25.4 with a high of $34.00 and a low of $19.00.
NIO Shares Pop On 174% Increase In October Vehicle Delivery
Smart electric vehicle manufacturer NIO Inc NIO delivered 10,059 vehicles in October 2022, representing an increase of 174.3% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs, including 2,814 ES7s, and 4,080 premium smart electric sedans including 3,050 ET7s and 1,030 ET5s. The company delivered 92,493 vehicles year-to-date 2022,...
What Dividend Stocks Did This Finance-Focused Congressman Buy?
U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) has made more than 90 trades in the last three years. Since 2017, Hollingsworth has been a representative for Indiana's 9th Congressional District. During that time, he has been a member of the House Financial Services Committee, which oversees many issues including banking, consumer credit and monetary policy, international finance, insurance, public and private housing, securities and exchanges and urban development.
Analyst Ratings for Veeco Instruments
Veeco Instruments VECO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $25.0 versus the current price of Veeco Instruments at $18.23, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Myriad Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Myriad Genetics MYGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 09:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Myriad Genetics missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $10.90 million from the same...
Harsco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Harsco HSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harsco beat estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $57.39 million from the same period last...
Recap: Kopin Q3 Earnings
Kopin KOPN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kopin missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $2.49 million from the same period last...
Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today
SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. SoFi said third-quarter revenue increased 51% year-over-year to $419.26 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $392.76 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 9 cents per share, which beat average estimates for a loss of 10 cents per share.
Where Alteryx Stands With Analysts
Alteryx AYX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Alteryx has an average price target of $71.75 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $62.00.
CommVault Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
CommVault Systems CVLT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same...
Zebra Technologies Shares Drop Following Q3 Miss; Warns On Near-Term Challenges
Zebra Technologies Corp ZBRA reported a third-quarter FY22 net sales decline of 4% year-on-year to $1.38 billion, missing the consensus of $1.48 billion. Consolidated organic net sales for the quarter decreased by 3.2%. Net sales in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM) segment fell 9% Y/Y to $963 million. The...
Recap: CONSOL Energy Q3 Earnings
CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 40.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $3.03. Revenue was up $265.32 million from the same...
Tesla Bursts Higher Ahead Of Federal Reserve Meeting Wednesday: Here's What To Watch
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% Tuesday in tandem with the S&P 500, which opened the regular session up 0.77%. The electric vehicle giant has staged a rebound over the last six trading days, rising almost 15% from the Oct. 24 52-week low of $198.59. The reversal to the upside finished off a mostly bearish late September and October, where Tesla plunged about 36% between Sept. 21 to when the stock briefly lost support at $200.
Alibaba To $125? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Argo Blockchain By 90%
Truist Securities slashed the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA from $135 to $125. Alibaba shares rose 6.5% to $67.70 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut Carvana Co. CVNA price target from $95 to $60. Carvana shares gained 12.1% to $15.16 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank raised...
