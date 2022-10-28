Read full article on original website
Why Apple, Meta, Amazon, Tesla And ProShares UltraPro QQQ Are Drawing Investors' Eyes Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders braced for a 75 basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Market participants are keenly waiting for any cue that the central bank has finally decided to reduce its aggression. Here’s a look...
Franklin Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights
Franklin Resources BEN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 16.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same...
Myriad Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Myriad Genetics MYGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 09:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Myriad Genetics missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $10.90 million from the same...
Honeywell International, Seagen, New York Community Bancorp And This Transportation Company Featured On CNBC's Final Trade
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended buying shares of Seagen Inc. SGEN. Benzinga data shows analysts have an Outperform consensus rating on SGEN. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB, saying that after...
Harsco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Harsco HSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harsco beat estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $57.39 million from the same period last...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Mizuho, Susquehanna Cut Price Targets On ON Semiconductor Following Q3 Results, But This Analyst Boosts PT
ON Semiconductor Corporation ON reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. ON Semiconductor reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beat the consensus of $1.32. ON Semiconductor sees Q4 revenue of $2.01 billion - $2.14 billion,...
Colliers Intl Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights
Colliers Intl Gr CIGI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Colliers Intl Gr missed estimated earnings by 15.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.67. Revenue was up $85.30 million from...
Eli Lilly Says Q3 Earnings Supported By Key Products and Volume, Cuts FY22 Outlook
Eli Lilly And Co LLY has reported Q3 sales of $6.94 billion, +2% Y/Y beating the consensus of $6.91 billion. Lilly's revenue increased 7% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by volume growth of key growth products, partially offset by lower realized prices and lower Alimta revenue following the entry of generics.
CommVault Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
CommVault Systems CVLT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same...
Fox Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q1 Backed By Affiliate, Advertising Segments
Fox Corp FOXA reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to $3.19 billion, beating the consensus of $3.17 billion. Affiliate revenues increased 3% Y/Y to $1.71 billion, led by 6% growth in the Television segment. Other revenues increased 5% to $2 million due to higher FOX Nation subscription revenues...
BP Clocks 145% YoY Growth In Q3 Profit, Announces Further $2.5B Share Buyback
BP plc BP posted more than double profit during Q3 of $8.15 billion from $3.32 billion, reflecting higher realizations, higher production, and an exceptional gas marketing & trading result. The company expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion. It posted a revenue of $55.01 billion, up 53% Y/Y but missing...
Consolidated Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $21.96 million from...
Recap: CONSOL Energy Q3 Earnings
CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 40.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $3.03. Revenue was up $265.32 million from the same...
Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 8%? Here Are 41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
1847 Holdings LLC EFSH shares surged 72.7% to $3.25 after the company reported it sees over $60 million in revenue and over $7 million in cash flow from operations in 2023 from its existing portfolio. Perfect Corp PERF shares jumped 54.5% to $17.00. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN gained 38%...
Recap: Kopin Q3 Earnings
Kopin KOPN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kopin missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $2.49 million from the same period last...
Recap: Ranpak Hldgs Q3 Earnings
Ranpak Hldgs PACK reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:19 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $19.30 million from the same...
Tesla Bursts Higher Ahead Of Federal Reserve Meeting Wednesday: Here's What To Watch
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% Tuesday in tandem with the S&P 500, which opened the regular session up 0.77%. The electric vehicle giant has staged a rebound over the last six trading days, rising almost 15% from the Oct. 24 52-week low of $198.59. The reversal to the upside finished off a mostly bearish late September and October, where Tesla plunged about 36% between Sept. 21 to when the stock briefly lost support at $200.
US Stocks Trade Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Pfizer Earnings Top Views
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 80 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.24% to 32,653.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.24% to 10,961.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.16% to 3,865.82. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Getty Realty Soaring After Greater-Than-Expected Revenue
Greater-than-expected revenue for the third quarter propels Getty Realty Corp. GTY to a higher price. Most REITs are just now bouncing off recent 52-week lows, but buyers have been piling into Getty since late September. Wall Street likes that third-quarter revenue was $41.97 million, up from the $40.10 million reported...
