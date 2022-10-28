Last week, months of intense speculation was put to bed when it was confirmed that John 5 would be joining Mötley Crüe as the glam-metal outfit’s new live guitarist. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

1 DAY AGO