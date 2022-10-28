Read full article on original website
Noel Gallagher teams up with Johnny Marr on new High Flying Birds single, Pretty Boy
The Mancunian indie rock legends link up on the first track from Gallagher's new album, which arrives next year. Noel Gallagher has teamed up with fellow English guitar legend Johnny Marr on his new single, Pretty Boy. The first taste of the upcoming fourth album from Gallagher’s High Flying Birds...
Amon Amarth on what drew them to baritone tunings over 7-strings and why no amount of pimping can polish a turd of a riff
The Swedish Viking metal stalwarts' Olavi Mikkonen and Johan Söderberg unpack the particulars of a brutal sound that has taken a turn for the dark on their latest, death metal-inflected epic, The Great Heathen Army. Over the course of three decades, Amon Amarth have marched forth as standard bearers...
It’s settled: James Hetfield had the best Halloween costume this year
The Metallica frontman paid tribute to Stranger Things – which gained the band a deluge of new fans earlier this year – by dressing up as the Hellfire Club’s guitar-toting hero, Eddie Munson. When Master of Puppets was featured in the finale of the fourth season of...
Nikki Sixx on why Mötley Crüe picked John 5 as Mick Mars' replacement: “He checks all the boxes. He's an insane player”
Last week, months of intense speculation was put to bed when it was confirmed that John 5 would be joining Mötley Crüe as the glam-metal outfit’s new live guitarist. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Fender debuts outlandish Jazz Bass V for funk favorite MonoNeon
MonoNeon's tricked-out 5-string Jazz Bass comes with an eye-popping neon finish, an 18V preamp and a sock (yes, really) Fender has announced the MonoNeon Jazz Bass V, designed to meet the needs of renowned funk bass player Dwayne Thomas Jr., aka MonoNeon. MonoNeon was the last bassist to play with...
KHDK issues updated version of Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein’s Annihilator pedal – and it glows in the dark
The second iteration of the Annihilator acts as a two-in-one octave-down/boost pedal, and features a precision octatone control for versatile tones. Back in 2020, KHDK teamed up with horror punk guitarist and the Misfits member Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein to design the Annihilator – a three-in-one unit that acted as an octaver, a clean boost pedal and a blender.
That Pedal Show rate the most legendary pedals of all time: the deserving, the overrated and the total sleepers
Do these stompboxes deserve their notoriety or did they just get lucky? And how do you get the best from them? Dan Steinhardt and Mick Taylor share their thoughts – and tell us which pedals have gone under the radar over the years. lt’s always a happy day when...
Boss revisits and reinvents its versatile Slicer groove maker as the compact SL-2
Boss has debuted the SL-2 Slicer, a compact, pedalboard-friendly reinvention of its larger SL-20 groove maker. Much like its predecessor, the SL-2 lets players transform electric guitars, bass guitars and much more into “groove machines”, working to turn different sounds into unique percussive patterns. Matt is a Staff...
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers cover Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit with John Frusciante on lead vocals
The funk-rockers tackled the grunge classic during a recent show at Flea’s Silverlake Conservatory of Music. Red Hot Chili Peppers covered Nirvana classic Smells Like Teen Spirit during a show at Silverlake Conservatory of Music this weekend (October 29). Fan footage shows the band launch into the track’s verse...
Harley Benton's new J-style MV-4JB Gotoh bass guitar has a more impressive spec sheet than its price tag would suggest
Harley Benton has added a stylishly appointed new bass guitar model, the MV-4JB Gotoh, to its product lineup. Available in four colorways – Burgundy Mist, Black, Shell Pink, and Daphne Blue – each with matching headstocks, the MV-4JB Gotoh aims to “bring classic bass tones and high-quality specs together in a single, affordable package."
Guitar missing? You're not alone. New survey reveals 1 in 4 UK musicians have had gear stolen
Nearly a quarter of respondents to Allianz Music’s recent poll reported being victims of theft. You don't have to look too far back in Guitar World’s news archives to find multiple examples of high-profile gear theft, yet you might be surprised just how common it is among musicians. A recent survey of UK players (opens in new tab) has revealed that almost 1 in 4 have previously had their instrument stolen.
15 Britpop guitar heroes who shook up the UK in the '90s
The '90s is a time often associated with grunge, family sitcoms, and guilty pleasure pop music. Dialing back, though, you'll find a time when groups from across the UK made their respective marks on an evolving scene. And though not always apparent on the surface, one of the most magical aspects of the indie/Britpop era was the guitar work.
Experience Bixonic’s Axentrix A1, a “new-gen distortion pedal with an endless supply of drive tones for any playing style”
Versatile stomp box offers four selectable drive modes, Accent adjustment for wide range of expressions, Memory functions and more. Distortion heads in the know certainly remember and revere the Bixonic Expandora, the 1990s boutique Japanese gain pedal that has rightfully earned legendary status over the years. Thank you for reading...
Trickfish Bullhead Mini 500 and Mini 112 Cab review
A remarkably clean, powerful and well designed amp for its size, and a wonderful addition to the world of pro-level compact speaker cabs. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
