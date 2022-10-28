ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Mirage, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer injured after armed robbery suspects flee scene

Watch as Nino, the French bulldog that was stolen earlier this month in Glendale, is reunited with his family after being found by Glendale Police officers. It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district. Latin dance series comes to the Valley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run

Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force. The Phoenix Police Department has opened an internal and criminal investigation into the officers' use of force. Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. A Kingman woman is grieving after...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 Phoenix officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them in a fight with a man who fired gunshots at their patrol car last week. On Oct. 27, Phoenix police say 38-year-old Harry Denman walked toward a patrol car in a convenience store parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road and started talking to the officers. Police say the officers told Denman they had to leave to respond to another call and started backing out of the spot when Denman pulled out a gun and shot at them. Police say one bullet hit the ground, and a second bullet hit the patrol car’s spotlight and went into the driver’s side of the vehicle.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly shooting toward officers in Phoenix, authorities said. Harry Denman, 38, was booked into jail after the shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Circle K employee shot by woman accused of shoplifting in Surprise

PHOENIX — El Mirage police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shooting a Circle K employee on Friday. According to a release, 23-year-old Kiana Viola of El Mirage was located at a nearby trailer park where a 30-year-old employee of the Circle K was found shot in the chest. Viola...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility

Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after reportedly firing a gun during argument

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman. Chandler police say a man and a woman were fighting near Dakota and Chicago Streets when the man reportedly shot his gun. He then left the area before police could arrive. Chandler Police SWAT unit arrived in the area and began investigating.
CHANDLER, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Mesa Mother Left Her 5-Month-Old Baby Home Alone To Go Out and Drink

A Mesa mom faces several charges after police report she left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday to. In the middle of the night on Thursday Mesa police received calls of a possible drunk driver. Around 2:20 a.m., police pulled over 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after crashing into fence, being shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after apparently crashing into a fence in west Phoenix late Sunday night. According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez, had crashed into a fence behind a building in the area. Officers reported that the man was shot, and arriving crews pronounced Pineda-Valdez dead at the scene. Detectives say the shooting occurred behind a business at the northwest corner of the intersection. Details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say

PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Halloween is one of the deadliest nights on the roads

It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district. Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club just kicked off its Latin Dance Series that runs until Nov. 27. Motivation Monday is sponsored by Elements Massage. Phoenix police officer injured after armed robbery suspects flee scene. Updated: 4 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy