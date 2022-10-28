Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Phoenix police officer injured after armed robbery suspects flee scene
Watch as Nino, the French bulldog that was stolen earlier this month in Glendale, is reunited with his family after being found by Glendale Police officers. It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district. Latin dance series comes to the Valley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after French bulldog stolen from Glendale owner, dog returned safe
GLENDALE, AZ — A French Bulldog has been returned to his owner after he was stolen from his owner in Glendale. On October 5, 10-month-old Niño was stolen from his owner while out for a walk near 59th and Maryland avenues. According to the owner, the dog is valued at about $4,000.
Burglar allegedly posed as utility worker to steal from Phoenix residents, records show
PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a suspected burglar who's accused of posing as a utility worker to gain access to Valley homes. Anthony Miguel, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in north Phoenix. “He ranged the doorbell, and then he looked in my...
AZFamily
Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run
Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force. The Phoenix Police Department has opened an internal and criminal investigation into the officers' use of force. Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. A Kingman woman is grieving after...
AZFamily
2 Phoenix officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them in a fight with a man who fired gunshots at their patrol car last week. On Oct. 27, Phoenix police say 38-year-old Harry Denman walked toward a patrol car in a convenience store parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road and started talking to the officers. Police say the officers told Denman they had to leave to respond to another call and started backing out of the spot when Denman pulled out a gun and shot at them. Police say one bullet hit the ground, and a second bullet hit the patrol car’s spotlight and went into the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Two Phoenix police officers placed on leave after viral arrest video
Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after video of an arrest went viral.
KTAR.com
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly shooting toward officers in Phoenix, authorities said. Harry Denman, 38, was booked into jail after the shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened...
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
KTAR.com
Circle K employee shot by woman accused of shoplifting in Surprise
PHOENIX — El Mirage police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shooting a Circle K employee on Friday. According to a release, 23-year-old Kiana Viola of El Mirage was located at a nearby trailer park where a 30-year-old employee of the Circle K was found shot in the chest. Viola...
AZFamily
MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility
Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them in a...
AZFamily
Man arrested after reportedly firing a gun during argument
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman. Chandler police say a man and a woman were fighting near Dakota and Chicago Streets when the man reportedly shot his gun. He then left the area before police could arrive. Chandler Police SWAT unit arrived in the area and began investigating.
AZFamily
Chandler police issue warning following recent car burglaries where weapons were stolen
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are reminding people to remove valuables, including firearms, from vehicles after a number of car burglaries in which the suspects stole guns from the vehicles. Police say three recent car burglaries occurred in Chandler at Arizona Avenue and Frye Road, Arizona Avenue and...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Mesa Mother Left Her 5-Month-Old Baby Home Alone To Go Out and Drink
A Mesa mom faces several charges after police report she left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday to. In the middle of the night on Thursday Mesa police received calls of a possible drunk driver. Around 2:20 a.m., police pulled over 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads.
AZFamily
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
AZFamily
Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood
AZFamily
Man dead after crashing into fence, being shot in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after apparently crashing into a fence in west Phoenix late Sunday night. According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez, had crashed into a fence behind a building in the area. Officers reported that the man was shot, and arriving crews pronounced Pineda-Valdez dead at the scene. Detectives say the shooting occurred behind a business at the northwest corner of the intersection. Details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.
Border Patrol agents find gun connected to Arizona shooting
The U.S. Border Patrol has connected a weapon to a shooting, after stopping a BMW near Amado, Ariz. and finding a gun in the car.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
AZFamily
Halloween is one of the deadliest nights on the roads
It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district. Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club just kicked off its Latin Dance Series that runs until Nov. 27. Motivation Monday is sponsored by Elements Massage. Phoenix police officer injured after armed robbery suspects flee scene. Updated: 4 hours...
