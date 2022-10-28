ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a 24-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in a Sioux Falls stabbing incident. A detective with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Lieutenant Nick Butler, said around 5:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building in central Sioux Falls, where they found a 37-year-old man in the hallway with stab wounds. Lifesaving efforts were attempted; however, the man died from his injuries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Gunshots fired at Halloween party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are also investigating gunshots following a Halloween party. Police say around 2:30 Sunday morning a large group of people had left a building near 6th Street and West Avenue. An officer monitoring the crowd heard several gunshots. Police later found 14...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Crime Lab along with several SFPD cars are at a house in central Sioux Falls. A neighbor told Dakota News Now they heard sirens around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. The investigation is happening in central Sioux Falls around 9th and Duluth.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect in a 1980 cold case with the help of DNA. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kelo.com

Las Vegas murderer being sought in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Officials are looking for a wanted man from Las Vegas. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information pertaining to the whereabouts of BRANDYN SMITH, aka “KING”. Smith is wanted for Murder, Robbery, and Kidnapping out of Las Vegas, NV.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

2 people fall victim to Xcel scam in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing $800 before realizing it was a […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Nightmare on West 53rd Street neighborhood yard display

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of six neighbors collaborated to decorate their yards to make one giant Halloween display. The Nightmare on West 53rd Street chose a pirate theme this year to go above and beyond. They have been working together for a few years and enjoy bringing people to their neighborhood.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a 19-year-old suspect faces multiple charges after stabbing a 16-year-old and assaulting another person. Police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 3 a.m. on Friday in southwest Sioux Falls, a 19-year-old suspect stabbed a 16-year-old engaged in an altercation in the hallway of an apartment building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for four young men who carjacked a Buick off I-90. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday morning on N Marion Road off I-90, a driver was flagged down by four young men who said they needed a ride. When the man pulled over and stopped, the suspects dragged him out of the vehicle and stole it. It is a 2004 Gold Buick Regal, and neither the vehicle nor the suspects have been found at this time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Spirit of Halloween a tradition for Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family has been decorating their house for Halloween for 14 years and the neighbors have joined in that effort. Beau Devlin, his family, and others involved begin brainstorming in the summer about how each house can embrace a unique theme. This year, they floated around the idea of a pirate theme.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
news3lv.com

One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves man, 74, dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 74-year-old man who was killed in a southwest Las Vegas valley crash has been identified as Gary Wayne Garrison by the Clark County coroner. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Monday, October 31st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augie soccer team advanced in the NSIC Tournament. Kellen Johnson has been right on target for the Arrows throughout his career at Pipestone. The top-ranked Harrisburg volleyball team picked up another sweep,. There’s great chemistry on the USF men’s basketball team this season and Cedar Amiotte says Wall is determined to make it to the Dome after losing in the semi’s last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota DCI makes large pot bust in Yankton County

PIERRE, S.D.–Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers and deputies form the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Gayville, S.D., residence on Wednesday, Oct. 26, that resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope Marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD

