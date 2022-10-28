ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Experience Bixonic’s Axentrix A1, a “new-gen distortion pedal with an endless supply of drive tones for any playing style”

Versatile stomp box offers four selectable drive modes, Accent adjustment for wide range of expressions, Memory functions and more. Distortion heads in the know certainly remember and revere the Bixonic Expandora, the 1990s boutique Japanese gain pedal that has rightfully earned legendary status over the years. Thank you for reading...
KHDK issues updated version of Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein’s Annihilator pedal – and it glows in the dark

The second iteration of the Annihilator acts as a two-in-one octave-down/boost pedal, and features a precision octatone control for versatile tones. Back in 2020, KHDK teamed up with horror punk guitarist and the Misfits member Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein to design the Annihilator – a three-in-one unit that acted as an octaver, a clean boost pedal and a blender.
Guitar missing? You're not alone. New survey reveals 1 in 4 UK musicians have had gear stolen

Nearly a quarter of respondents to Allianz Music’s recent poll reported being victims of theft. You don't have to look too far back in Guitar World’s news archives to find multiple examples of high-profile gear theft, yet you might be surprised just how common it is among musicians. A recent survey of UK players (opens in new tab) has revealed that almost 1 in 4 have previously had their instrument stolen.
Fender debuts outlandish Jazz Bass V for funk favorite MonoNeon

MonoNeon's tricked-out 5-string Jazz Bass comes with an eye-popping neon finish, an 18V preamp and a sock (yes, really) Fender has announced the MonoNeon Jazz Bass V, designed to meet the needs of renowned funk bass player Dwayne Thomas Jr., aka MonoNeon. MonoNeon was the last bassist to play with...
Boss revisits and reinvents its versatile Slicer groove maker as the compact SL-2

Boss has debuted the SL-2 Slicer, a compact, pedalboard-friendly reinvention of its larger SL-20 groove maker. Much like its predecessor, the SL-2 lets players transform electric guitars, bass guitars and much more into “groove machines”, working to turn different sounds into unique percussive patterns. Matt is a Staff...
Noel Gallagher teams up with Johnny Marr on new High Flying Birds single, Pretty Boy

The Mancunian indie rock legends link up on the first track from Gallagher's new album, which arrives next year. Noel Gallagher has teamed up with fellow English guitar legend Johnny Marr on his new single, Pretty Boy. The first taste of the upcoming fourth album from Gallagher’s High Flying Birds...
It’s settled: James Hetfield had the best Halloween costume this year

The Metallica frontman paid tribute to Stranger Things – which gained the band a deluge of new fans earlier this year – by dressing up as the Hellfire Club’s guitar-toting hero, Eddie Munson. When Master of Puppets was featured in the finale of the fourth season of...
Trickfish Bullhead Mini 500 and Mini 112 Cab review

A remarkably clean, powerful and well designed amp for its size, and a wonderful addition to the world of pro-level compact speaker cabs. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Watch Adam Jones play Stinkfist onstage with Tool in a full Dwight Schrute costume

Jones joked on social media that the song was "really difficult to play" while dressed as the legendary Office character. When it comes to Halloween shows, it seems that Phish – with their "musical costume" (opens in new tab) sets highlighted by performances of full iconic albums by other artists – suck up a lot of the hype.
MILWAUKEE, WI

