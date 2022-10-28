Read full article on original website
Fidelity Guitars unveils Mars Volta-inspired signature double-cut for Poly-Math guitarist Tim Walters
The UK progressive guitarist's intriguing JB Lite I takes visual cues from Omar Rodríguez-López’s Ibanez ORM1, and features a split pickguard and kill switch. Tim Walters, guitarist with the UK’s mind-expanding progressive rock band Poly-Math, has teamed up with Fidelity Guitars for an innovative new signature model.
Experience Bixonic’s Axentrix A1, a “new-gen distortion pedal with an endless supply of drive tones for any playing style”
Versatile stomp box offers four selectable drive modes, Accent adjustment for wide range of expressions, Memory functions and more. Distortion heads in the know certainly remember and revere the Bixonic Expandora, the 1990s boutique Japanese gain pedal that has rightfully earned legendary status over the years. Thank you for reading...
KHDK issues updated version of Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein’s Annihilator pedal – and it glows in the dark
The second iteration of the Annihilator acts as a two-in-one octave-down/boost pedal, and features a precision octatone control for versatile tones. Back in 2020, KHDK teamed up with horror punk guitarist and the Misfits member Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein to design the Annihilator – a three-in-one unit that acted as an octaver, a clean boost pedal and a blender.
That Pedal Show rate the most legendary pedals of all time: the deserving, the overrated and the total sleepers
Do these stompboxes deserve their notoriety or did they just get lucky? And how do you get the best from them? Dan Steinhardt and Mick Taylor share their thoughts – and tell us which pedals have gone under the radar over the years. lt’s always a happy day when...
Guitar missing? You're not alone. New survey reveals 1 in 4 UK musicians have had gear stolen
Nearly a quarter of respondents to Allianz Music’s recent poll reported being victims of theft. You don't have to look too far back in Guitar World’s news archives to find multiple examples of high-profile gear theft, yet you might be surprised just how common it is among musicians. A recent survey of UK players (opens in new tab) has revealed that almost 1 in 4 have previously had their instrument stolen.
Amon Amarth on what drew them to baritone tunings over 7-strings and why no amount of pimping can polish a turd of a riff
The Swedish Viking metal stalwarts' Olavi Mikkonen and Johan Söderberg unpack the particulars of a brutal sound that has taken a turn for the dark on their latest, death metal-inflected epic, The Great Heathen Army. Over the course of three decades, Amon Amarth have marched forth as standard bearers...
Fender debuts outlandish Jazz Bass V for funk favorite MonoNeon
MonoNeon's tricked-out 5-string Jazz Bass comes with an eye-popping neon finish, an 18V preamp and a sock (yes, really) Fender has announced the MonoNeon Jazz Bass V, designed to meet the needs of renowned funk bass player Dwayne Thomas Jr., aka MonoNeon. MonoNeon was the last bassist to play with...
J Mascis doesn’t like Johnny Marr’s acclaimed signature Fender Jaguar: “It doesn’t work at all for me”
Despite being given the guitar by the Smiths legend himself, the Dinosaur Jr man is no fan of his refined take on the classic offset. J Mascis has said he doesn’t get on with his Johnny Marr signature Jaguar, despite the fact he was given one by the Smiths legend himself.
Boss revisits and reinvents its versatile Slicer groove maker as the compact SL-2
Boss has debuted the SL-2 Slicer, a compact, pedalboard-friendly reinvention of its larger SL-20 groove maker. Much like its predecessor, the SL-2 lets players transform electric guitars, bass guitars and much more into “groove machines”, working to turn different sounds into unique percussive patterns. Matt is a Staff...
Noel Gallagher teams up with Johnny Marr on new High Flying Birds single, Pretty Boy
The Mancunian indie rock legends link up on the first track from Gallagher's new album, which arrives next year. Noel Gallagher has teamed up with fellow English guitar legend Johnny Marr on his new single, Pretty Boy. The first taste of the upcoming fourth album from Gallagher’s High Flying Birds...
How Bob Dylan’s infamous Newport Folk Festival Fender Stratocaster ended up in the back of a woman’s attic – and why its discovery was so controversial
The Strat was played by the folk legend at one of his most divisive shows and sold at auction for nearly $1,000,000 – but its rediscovery was met with contention, not least from Dylan himself. On July 25, 1965, Bob Dylan needed just three songs to produce one of...
It’s settled: James Hetfield had the best Halloween costume this year
The Metallica frontman paid tribute to Stranger Things – which gained the band a deluge of new fans earlier this year – by dressing up as the Hellfire Club’s guitar-toting hero, Eddie Munson. When Master of Puppets was featured in the finale of the fourth season of...
Pale Waves on embracing “heavy distortion and chaos and power” and how The 1975's Matty Healy got them hooked on Vox's coffin-shaped Phantom
The first thing that strikes you about Pale Waves’ Unwanted is that it is loud. Like, loud in the volume sense. Even with the dial turned down it still sounds up. It isn’t background music. All this is by design on an album that takes the Manchester band’s...
Trickfish Bullhead Mini 500 and Mini 112 Cab review
A remarkably clean, powerful and well designed amp for its size, and a wonderful addition to the world of pro-level compact speaker cabs. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Watch Adam Jones play Stinkfist onstage with Tool in a full Dwight Schrute costume
Jones joked on social media that the song was "really difficult to play" while dressed as the legendary Office character. When it comes to Halloween shows, it seems that Phish – with their "musical costume" (opens in new tab) sets highlighted by performances of full iconic albums by other artists – suck up a lot of the hype.
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers cover Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit with John Frusciante on lead vocals
The funk-rockers tackled the grunge classic during a recent show at Flea’s Silverlake Conservatory of Music. Red Hot Chili Peppers covered Nirvana classic Smells Like Teen Spirit during a show at Silverlake Conservatory of Music this weekend (October 29). Fan footage shows the band launch into the track’s verse...
