UConn’s newly installed fuel cell sports an eye-catching new look, thanks to a student-led design contest aimed at expanding awareness of the clean-energy technology. The new 460kW fuel cell, recently installed at the Depot Campus in Storrs, was manufactured by HyAxiom, a Doosan company from South Windsor, replacing a 400kW fuel cell. The new fuel cell has a thermal recovery of 1.7 million BTU/hour of useable heat while producing the 460kW of electricity for UConn’s research labs, including those working on advancing fuel cell and microgrid technology at UConn’s Center for Clean Energy Engineering.

STORRS, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO