Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
Liverpool stunned by Leeds at Anfield as struggles continue for Jurgen Klopp's men

Liverpool's struggles this season continued on Saturday as the Reds lost out to a late goal in a 2-1 defeat to Leeds at Anfield. Liverpool's poor start to the 2022/23 season continued with a disappointing defeat at home to Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday evening. The Reds have...
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag keen to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo drama

Ronaldo returned to the pitch with a goal on Thursday night, having been dropped following his recent strop against Tottenham. Erik ten Hag has emphasised Cristiano Ronaldo's importance to the Manchester United (opens in new tab) cause as he looks to put the striker's latest outburst in the past. Ronaldo...
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka had "ligament testing" – but Mikel Arteta is positive

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that Bukayo Saka was only "limping" after the impact injury that forced him off against Nottingham Forest, despite tests on his ligaments. Arsenal star Bukayo Saka had "ligament testing" on his ankle – but manager Mikel Arteta says that things are looking positive. The...
Manchester United vs West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Liverpool report: Reds to rebuild heavily with EIGHT new players linked

Liverpool are struggling in the Premier League but could be set to revolutionise their squad with a stunning rebuild. Liverpool are set for one of their biggest rebuilds in their history, following a poor start to the season. The Reds slumped to a second consecutive loss to a relegation battler...
Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp agrees to sign two midfielders this January

Liverpool are looking to rebuild a tired squad and will look to invest in two players – to bring their total tally of midfielders to 12. Liverpool are set to bring in another two midfielders to their squad this January. That's according to reports linking the Reds with reinforcements,...
Tottenham leave it late vs Bournemouth – and there's no VAR heartbreak this time

Tottenham came from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday, ending a run of three games without a win. Tottenham came from two goals down to beat Bournemouth in a thrilling contest on the south coast on Saturday – and there was no VAR to deny Antonio Conte's side a late winner this time around.
Liverpool have to put things right against Tottenham, says Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that something is not right following the loss to Leeds on Saturday. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that 'something is not going right' after Saturday's loss to Leeds and says the Reds have to get back on track at Tottenham next weekend. Jurgen...
Arsenal and England's Bukayo Saka forced off injured three weeks before World Cup

Saka had to be substituted less than half an hour into Arsenal's game against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. England (opens in new tab) will be sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal (opens in new tab) winger picked up an injury in the first half of the Gunners' Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) – just three weeks before the World Cup gets underway.
Arsenal thrash Nottingham Forest to regain top spot – but lose Bukayo Saka to injury

It was an afternoon of mixed emotions for the Gunners, who maintained their 100% record at the Emirates Stadium this term. Arsenal (opens in new tab) returned to the top of the Premier League table by thumping Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium – but it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Gunners, who lost Bukayo Saka through injury in the first half.
Arsenal report: Uruguayan wonderkid Facundo Torres to join in January

Arsenal are set to land Uruguayan winger Facundo Torres from Orlando City. That’s according to reports that claim the Gunners, who are in the market for another winger, are set to sign yet another MLS player following two recent captures. In January, Austin Trusty joined from Colorado Rapids, staying on loan in the US before going to Birmingham City on loan this season, while over the summer, national team No.1 Matt Turner was signed.
Virgil van Dijk loses Premier League game at Anfield for first time as Liverpool player

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk saw his incredible Anfield record ended by Leeds' late winner in the Premier League on Saturday. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has lost a Premier League game at Anfield for the first time since signing for the Reds in January 2018. Crysencio Summerville's late winner...
Liverpool: Graeme Souness highlights weak spot he feels is holding struggling Reds back

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their fourth defeat of a miserable season on Saturday night, going down 2-1 at home to Leeds. Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s midfield isn't good enough to challenge for major honours, according to club legend Graeme Souness. The Reds' nightmarish season continued on Saturday night with...
Brighton blow Chelsea away as Graham Potter endures nightmare Seagulls return

Brighton romped to their first win under Roberto De Zerbi as Chelsea had the afternoon from hell on the South Coast. Graham Potter's return to the Amex Stadium was one to forget as Brighton (opens in new tab) thrashed Chelsea (opens in new tab) 4-1 to secure their first win under Roberto De Zerbi in stunning fashion – and inflict their former head coach's first defeat as Blues boss.

