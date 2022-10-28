Saka had to be substituted less than half an hour into Arsenal's game against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. England (opens in new tab) will be sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal (opens in new tab) winger picked up an injury in the first half of the Gunners' Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) – just three weeks before the World Cup gets underway.

1 DAY AGO