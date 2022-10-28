At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 15.6 North, longitude 76.7 West. The system is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a westward to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center will pass south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands today through tomorrow and approach Central America on Wednesday.

1 DAY AGO