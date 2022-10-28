Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Noaa Hurricane Hunters Investigating The Disturbance
At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 15.6 North, longitude 76.7 West. The system is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a westward to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center will pass south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands today through tomorrow and approach Central America on Wednesday.
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
NEW DELHI – Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.
Ships sail from Ukraine despite Russia suspending grain deal
Ships loaded with grain are still departing Ukraine despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies
