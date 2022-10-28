Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paradise Post
Gov. Newsom’s spending to clear California’s homeless encampments. What has he done so far?
As Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration doles out another nearly $50 million as part of his high-profile effort to clean up the state’s homeless encampments, the Bay Area still is waiting to see the results from a first round of funding awarded earlier this year. Newsom announced $48 million...
7x7.com
20 San Francisco Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner, Takeout + Delivery
Cooking a Thanksgiving feast is for the birds. Make reservations at San Francisco restaurants that are open for Thanksgiving dinner—there's little doubt that the chefs at Lord Stanley, Lily on Clement, Le Colonial, and 3rd Cousin can do a turkey—or sweet potato gnocchi, curry pumpkin soup, or bread pudding—way better than we can.
Eater
Sorry, But You Probably Won’t Be Eating Any Local Dungeness Crab for Thanksgiving
The humpback whale population in the San Francisco Bay this year is making Dungeness crab an all but an impossibility for Thanksgiving dinner. Though the commercial fishing season was set to begin November 15, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has delayed the season until at least December 1. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that while the sport crabbing season, aka the non-commercial season, will begin on November 5, no crab traps will be permitted to better protect whales.
Bay Area beware: This haunted house is designed to make you scream and get a good scare
Welcome to the house of your screams. This haunted house called Blind Scream in the North Bay is designed to give you a scary good time. Learn more, if you dare.
What to do in San Francisco this week
The Great Hauntway There’s a lot of controversy over whether the Great Highway, straddling the sands of Ocean Beach, should remain car-free. So if The City is going to close off the street for even one day, it should be for something undisputibly fun. On Sunday, the Great Highway becomes the Great Hauntway, transforming into a giant community trick or treat trail with tons of candy, arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating and big BIG bubbles for the kids. To create greater access, this year there’s...
reelsf.com
Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe
… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
rwcpulse.com
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
As forensic experts examine a car found late last week buried on the grounds of a $15 million property in Atherton that may contain human remains, more details are emerging about the man who owned the home when the car was likely buried. Johnny Bocktune Lew, who owned the home...
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
The Daily 10-31-22 Chaos, drastic changes at Twitter as Elon Musk takes over
Within a span of 96 hours, Elon Musk's buyout of San Francisco tech giant Twitter has generated major aftershocks on the platform and elsewhere. But with all of Musk's tweeting and whiplash-inducing decision-making, it's hard to keep tabs on what's going on in the Twitterverse. Here's an ongoing list of everything the Tesla CEO is doing as the "Chief Twit."
SFist
Sunday Links: Mountain Lion Takes Stroll Through San Mateo Neighborhood in Broad Daylight
An adult mountain lion was spotted roaming around a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning. The big cat was captured on security cameras casually exploring an area off Dalehurst Court before jumping into a nearby backyard around 10 a.m. Friday; no other sightings of the big cat have since been reported in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
Explore mysterious and spooky spots | Watch 'Creepy Bay Area' special here
Is Alcatraz haunted? Why did San Francisco evict its cemeteries? Where can you find the real-life locations seen in the scariest horror films? "Creepy Bay Area" shows you spookiest spots around the Bay.
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco
The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In California
Here's where you can find it.
sfbayview.com
Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!
Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
whatnowsf.com
Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint
A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
Parts of Bay Area could get half an inch of rain Tuesday, forecasters say
A cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area on Tuesday may be a little wetter than expected.
Comments / 1