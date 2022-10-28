ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the sake of public education in Washoe County, vote Adam Mayberry

By Geno Martini
This opinion column was submitted by Geno Martini, who served as mayor of Sparks from 2005 to 2018.

Throughout my years as mayor of the City of Sparks, I’ve come across many dedicated, committed, and selfless leaders in our community. However, one public servant comes to mind as we enter the final days on the 2022 general election.

Adam Mayberry, Washoe County School Board Trustee running to represent District F, has been a steadfast leader in this community and he is exactly the type of leader our children, and their parents, need on the school board. I have known Adam for more than two decades, and he is a principled man of faith, family and service. He is steady and reliable leader and provided me with valuable counsel and support during many critical junctures as mayor, and personal journeys, including my diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease.

What has always impressed me most about Adam is his heart. He cares deeply about the future of our community, state and nation. He knows that our children are our future, and he is committed to ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to be successful.

It takes a special kind of leader to build bridges between people with differing ideas and conflicting views. Adam recognizes this and will continue to build relationships with his board colleagues and community leaders who hold different interests and ideologies.

Adam is as native Nevadan with nearly 30 years of public service experience, a working single parent of two children in the school district, and someone who was challenged to overcome a disability as a child. He strongly believes the Washoe County School Board must never lose focus on improving the academic performance of our students.

Most of us are all too familiar with some of the challenging state of affairs of public education; from large class sizes to dismal pay for teachers, to poor academic performance. That is why we need leaders like Adam who will champion and lift up our students while at the same time, work constructively with his school board colleagues and state leaders to find ways to address such important topics.

Our students deserve and need a practical voice who will work every day to fight for their success in the classroom and continue to find solutions to critical issues facing our families and District teachers. For the sake of the future of our public education, elect my friend Adam Mayberry for School Board District F.

Geno Martini served as mayor of Sparks from 2005 to 2018.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: For the sake of public education in Washoe County, vote Adam Mayberry

