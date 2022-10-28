After a 34-game regular season and three rounds of single-elimination playoff matches, the league’s two best teams have reached MLS Cup. The Philadelphia Union produced three goals in a stunning 11-minute blitz on Sunday, turning a one-goal deficit into a 3-1 win over New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final. The Union will travel to Southern California on Saturday to take on Los Angeles FC, who beat Austin FC easily earlier in the day to secure a home MLS Cup final. LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield on a tiebreaker over the Union, with both teams finishing level atop the overall MLS...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO