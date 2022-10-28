Read full article on original website
Steve Nash: Nets can ‘grow’ from Kyrie Irving issues
Kyrie Irving was not available to the media postgame on Monday night, but he remained the focus of the narrative
Embiid Challenges Teams to 'Hack-a-Joel' After Win vs. Bulls
Joel Embiid dares teams to send him to the free throw line with the game on the line in the future.
How Will the Thunder Utilize the OKC Blue?
The Thunder assigned Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams to the Blue.
Philadelphia Union hit NYCFC with stunning second-half blitz to reach MLS Cup
After a 34-game regular season and three rounds of single-elimination playoff matches, the league’s two best teams have reached MLS Cup. The Philadelphia Union produced three goals in a stunning 11-minute blitz on Sunday, turning a one-goal deficit into a 3-1 win over New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final. The Union will travel to Southern California on Saturday to take on Los Angeles FC, who beat Austin FC easily earlier in the day to secure a home MLS Cup final. LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield on a tiebreaker over the Union, with both teams finishing level atop the overall MLS...
The Verge
EA is teaming up with Marvel for ‘at least’ three new games
EA and Marvel will be working together on “at least three” new action adventure games for console and PC. The first game in development is the already-announced Iron Man title from Motive Studio. “Each of these games will be their own original stories set in the Marvel universe,”...
