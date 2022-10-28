ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Covers The Hell Out Of Ed Sheeran’s “Dive” On Official Studio Verison

By Casey Young
 4 days ago
He finally did it.

Luke Combs dropped a surprise, official studio cut of Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Dive.”

He has a history of covering this song and recorded it for a Spotify Sessions back in 2018, and he even brought Ed out on stage for a duet of it back at C2C fest in London over the summer.

Fans have been begging him to release it on streaming platforms everywhere for years now, and he finally delivered for us today:

“Dive” was written by Ed along with Benny Blanco and Julia Michaels, it was included on his third studio album ÷ (Divide), eventually peaking at #8 on the UK Singles Chart.

Of course, it’s a truly fantastic cover, and we all know Luke could sing the phone book and make it sound like a #1 hit.

And I think I might even hear Ed’s vocals in the background some here, which is just the cherry on top of this cover.

They may not be the duo we ever necessarily expected, but I’m so here for it:

Here’s the duet from C2C fest:

“Dive”

