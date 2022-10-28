ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Air Force Thunderbirds Flying Over the 'Magic Kingdom' Is Breathtaking

By Nicole Pomarico
 4 days ago

What an incredible sight this must have been.

While visiting the Magic Kingdom at Disney World , you're bound to see more than a few magical sites — after all, it's in the name. But those who were visiting this week got a little extra treat, courtesy of the United States Air Force. And now, those of us who weren't able to be there in person can watch it all go down in a video on TikTok.

November is known as National Veteran and Military Families Month, and that means that Disney partnered up with the military to make something extra special happen to honor those who have served. On Thursday, the Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Cinderella Castle, creating a breathtaking sight for everyone who was there that day, and @wdwnt is sharing the footage.

The planes flew right over the castle, and just from seeing this video, we can get a good sense of how incredible it must have been to witness (and seeing the amazed looks on the people's faces who were there is a good indicator, too). How cool is this?

Of course, it's hard not to notice that people had their phones and cameras out to capture the moment, and seeing them all turn around simultaneously to film the rest of the fly over is pretty funny. However, some people in the comments weren't impressed by the lack of "living in the moment" that was going on here.

"It’s so sad all the phones does anyone live in the moment anymore... No judgment just is sad. I love pics and stuff but I feel like it takes away," the top comment on the post said.

Others agreed, with one person writing, "Almost everyone there watched that through the screen on their phones rather than their own eyes."

We can't really blame people for wanting to film what turned out to be such a special moment — and obviously, not something you can see every day! Living in the moment is subjective, and for some people, that includes capturing that same moment so they have it forever.

