Douglas County, OR

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

By CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon ( KPTV ) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.

The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border.

Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office.

Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes.

They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240.

The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance.

Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us

Shari Bb
3d ago

they were found safe they weren't even lost they were enjoying nature camping in the woods like two people do and used to do before cell phones unbeknownst to them the whole county was looking for them. Jesus is this what we've come to people can't even go live their lives anymore

Terry Anding
3d ago

after being in close contact everyday with their families people should have been looking for them the way the world is now glad they were found safe

C Kephart
2d ago

the likelihood of there being a negative outcome in a situation like this is extremely high in today's world. nothing is like it used to be. There are sick sinister ppl around every turn, in every town.

