It seems as if everything that the entire first season of House of the Dragon has been building to culminated in the past two episodes, but it also feels like it happened way too late in the season. Fans finally got the dragon-on-dragon action that they’ve been waiting for. This clash has been teased and built up over the course of ten episodes, but it hasn’t even really kicked off yet. It’s only in the show’s closing moments that fans get to see that it will erupt into all out war. Still, there was a lot to like about the season finale, specifically the fact that it focused on one side of the family. This was a nice contrast to the previous episode, which did the same.

2 DAYS AGO