Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Welcome to the weekend and another round up of popular posts you may have missed during the week. So, grab a drink and a snack, sit back and settle in for your ten-to-takeaway:. It’s a preview-heavy list this week with DC Comics winning big! We have previews for Harley Quinn...
comicon.com
Man-Bat Gets The Best Of Robin In ‘Batman: Knightwatch’ #3 Preview
Mad Hatter has hats from Penguin, Riddler, Clock King, and Scarecrow, but his collection isn’t complete without the “Bat Hat,” a.k.a. Batman’s cowl. Batman: Knightwatch #3 is out Tuesday 1st November from DC Comics.
comicon.com
Artist Tula Lotay Covers BOOM! Studios’ ‘Damn Them All’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at illustrator Tula Lotay’s variant covers of Damn Them All. Charlie Adlard and writer Simon Spurrier, colorist Sofie Dodgson, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘Dora, a detective traumatized by the same recent supernatural events as Ellie, is suspicious of the untimely death of...
AFM: Russell Crowe Thriller ‘Sleeping Dogs’ Sells Key International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)
Highland Film Group has inked distribution deals in key international territories for “Sleeping Dogs,” its upcoming thriller starring Russell Crowe. The film is an adaptation of E.O. Chirovici’s novel “The Book of Mirrors.” Key partners for “Sleeping Dogs” distribution are Signature Entertainment for the U.K., Rialto Distribution for Australia/New Zealand, California Filmes for Latin America, Key2Media Audiovisual for Spain, Spentzos Film for Greece, Blue Swan Entertainment for Italy and Eagle Films for the Middle East. The movie centers on former homicide detective Roy Freeman (Crowe), who is undergoing treatment for Alzheimer’s. He is tasked with re-examining a brutal murder case from...
comicon.com
Extended Preview: A Desperate Mission To The Lion Empire In ‘Mighty Morphin’ Vol. 5 SC
BOOM! Studios has revealed an extended preview of Mighty Morphin Vol. 5 SC, dropping Wednesday from writer Mat Groom, illustrator Moises Hidalgo, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘In the wake of the Eltarian War, the Mighty Morphin team finds themselves exposed due to a decimated Command Center which...
comicon.com
Preview: Tate Brombal And Nick Robles’ New Series ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Behold, Behemoth #1, the premiere issue of their brand new horror series from Tate Brombal, as he brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios, with artist Nick Robles and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘Greyson’s world is crumbling following his brother’s sudden and mysterious...
comicon.com
Creepy Comics Cavalcade: Fright Night In ‘Marvel Zombies Halloween’
Happy Halloween! It’s the perfect day to curl up with some classic creepy comics, and enjoy thrills and chills. We love ourselves some spooky stories here at Comicon, and chose a great little one-shot to recommend for this year’s All Hallows Eve. Up front, I do not like...
British R&B Group Sault Releases Five Albums Simultaneously for Free Download ‘as an Offering to God’
The mysterious British R&B collective Sault has released five full albums simultaneously today (Nov. 1). The albums, which have a religious theme, are available as a free download for just five days. “We will release 5 album’s on November 1 st as an offering to God,” the group wrote on Twitter. “Abailable for free download for 5 days. The word to unlock all 5 albums is in the message. Love Sault X.” The albums are titled “11,” “Untitled (God),” “Earth,” “Aiir” and “Today & Tomorrow.” While unusual, the move is very much on-message for the group, which is helmed by producer Inflo, who...
comicon.com
Redfall Premieres ‘Into The Night’ Trailer
The developers at Bethesda have released a new trailer for their upcoming game Redfall. Referred to as the “Into the Night” trailer, this time the focus is on the different kinds of vampires that will be hunting the player. The latest title from Arkane Studios, Redfall is a...
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake #178: Halloween Special
Welcome to Art For Art’s Sake’s Halloween Special, with all that’s creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky…. Dark Horse Presents Mr Monster by Michael T. Gilbert. Elvira’s House of Mystery pin-up by Mark Beachum. Francesca Francavilla – Vampirella – Gonzalo Mayo. Veronica Fish – Sabrina...
comicon.com
Peach Momoko’s Marvel Demon-Verse Continues With ‘Demon Wars: Down In Flames’
In the two years since its debut, Peach Momoko’s alternate take on the Marvel Universe has exploded in popularity. The second phase of the story debuted recently in Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai and the second chapter, Demon Wars: Shield of Justice, is scheduled for November 16th. Now we...
comicon.com
Upcoming: ‘Crab Lane Crew’ By Jim Medway And Bog Eyed Books Is Pure Childhood Perfection
Trust me, you’re going to adore Jim Medway‘s brilliant Crab Lane Crew, newly collected by Bog Eyed Books and due to come out in December 2022. Many, many years ago there was a comic for children here in the UK called the DFC. And inside the DFC there were many wonderful comic strips from some wonderfully talented creators. Sadly, the DFC ended with issue 43, running from 2008-2009. A few years later, the same team and many of the same creators from the DFC launched the Phoenix Comic in 2012, a wonderful kids comic which continues today.
comicon.com
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On November 2, 2022
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
comicon.com
Previewing DC Comics’ ‘Sword Of Azrael’ #8
“Azrael comes face-to-face with his most startling foe yet—an undying hierophant who feeds on the hearts of the innocent and molten lava. He dwells hundreds of feet below the Earth’s surface, hidden away from prying eyes. He is the first son of St. Dumas and his is a most divine purpose”
comicon.com
Commentary: ‘Westworld’ Entertained While It Also Confused Audience
A lot of times, developing a story will start with the concept. This may seem obvious, but a single concept can rank as high concept or a low concept, and this will often dictate the trajectory the story will take. A low concept story is very simple and typically meant for fun. But a high concept story seeks to challenge its audience and make them think. Sometimes the concept becomes so high that it loses itself in its attempt to be groundbreaking, cerebral, and profound. When this happens, there’s a chance that the story being told might lose its audience. This is what is beginning to happen with Westworld, but despite a concept is so high it can become confusing, it isn’t any less entertaining.
comicon.com
Titan Comics Reveals More Details Around ‘Conan The Barbarian’ Ongoing
Titan Comics and entertainment studio Heroic Signatures have revealed a few more details about their new co-publishing venture for Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Barbarian. The brand-new Conan the Barbarian ongoing comic will be written by long-time Conan fan and comic book writer Jim Zub (Thunderbolts, Uncanny Avengers), and feature art by Roberto De La Torre (King-Size Conan, Iron Man: Director of S.H.I.E.L.D) and colourist José Villarrubia (Promethea, Sweet Tooth, Cuba: My Revolution).
comicon.com
Review Round Up: All Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
Once again we present you with all the reviews we’ve posted this past week from our dedicated review team. Scott Redmond had a very full week reviewing the following comics:. Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6 (Marvel) Catwoman #48 (DC Comics) I Am Batman #14 (DC Comics) Nightwing #97...
comicon.com
‘House Of The Dragon’ Finale Review
It seems as if everything that the entire first season of House of the Dragon has been building to culminated in the past two episodes, but it also feels like it happened way too late in the season. Fans finally got the dragon-on-dragon action that they’ve been waiting for. This clash has been teased and built up over the course of ten episodes, but it hasn’t even really kicked off yet. It’s only in the show’s closing moments that fans get to see that it will erupt into all out war. Still, there was a lot to like about the season finale, specifically the fact that it focused on one side of the family. This was a nice contrast to the previous episode, which did the same.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 3
The problem with American Horror Story is that it’s never been able to properly tow the line between quality storytelling and shock value just for the sake of shock value. Its first season was immensely successful on multiple fronts, but it had a lot of shocking moments. The show quickly became known for shock value. Because of this, the creators felt the need to up the ante in subsequent seasons, and the storytelling suffered at times because of it. The first two episodes didn’t seem to really be affected by this problem, but it’s starting to seep into the third.
Comments / 0