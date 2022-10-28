Read full article on original website
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next...
Meghan Trainor and Son Riley Dress Up as Zookeeper and Lion in Cute Photos for Halloween
Meghan Trainor and her son Riley are an adorable duo!. On Monday, the "All About That Bass" singer shared cute photos to Instagram of the two dressed up in zoo-themed Halloween costumes to celebrate the spooky season. Wearing a zookeeper outfit, Trainor, 28, can be seen holding her 20-month-old son,...
Kelly Ripa Dresses as Wedding Teresa Giudice –– Big Hair and All! –– for 'Live' 's Halloween Special
Among Kelly Ripa's many Halloween costumes this year, her appearance as Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was appropriately hair-raising!. In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, Ripa's transformation as "Wedding Teresa," had the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, laughing – and bringing back some of her own memories.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says 'Spot the Baby' as She Wears Skeleton Costume for Moms-to-Be
"Happy Halloween from the El Moussas!!" Heather Rae El Moussa wrote on Instagram as she and her husband Tarek took his kids trick-or-treating Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are celebrating Halloween with the whole family. The Selling Sunset star, 35, who announced her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in July, dressed n a skeleton costume complete with a skeleton baby as the family went trick-or-treating for Halloween on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the El Moussas!! Spot the baby," Heather captioned photos of the outing, on which...
Double Take! Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Dress as Each Other for Hilarious Couples Costume
"I cried laughing more times than I can count yesterday,” Stause wrote on Instagram Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip are trading places for Halloween this year! On Sunday, Stause shared a hilarious Instagram post showing off her costume with the Australian musician, and the results do not disappoint. The series of photos show Stause dressed in G Flip's signature grunge getup, meanwhile G Flip struts in heels and a tight dress to mimic their partner's usual style. "HAPPY HALLOWEEN😆😅🤣," Stause wrote in the caption. "We loved all...
Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Video of Son Isaiah, 7, Dancing in an Old Man Halloween Costume
"This kid!!!!" the Grammy Award winner wrote Friday in a funny clip showing her son mimicking an "old man dance" Carrie Underwood is having some Halloween fun with her son! On Friday, the Grammy Award winner shared a hilarious clip via Instagram Story of her son Isaiah, 7, dressed in an old man Halloween costume while showing off some funny moves during their outing to celebrate the spooky season. "I need an old man dance, give me an old man dance," the singer said in the video before her...
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Joined by Kids Kaia and Presley During Casamigos Halloween Party
Rande Gerber hosted the annual Halloween party on behalf of his liquor company Spooky season is in full swing in Hollywood! It was a fun-filled evening for the whole Gerber-Crawford family at a star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night. Cindy Crawford stepped out with her children and husband to celebrate the holiday, sporting a western-inspired costume. In brown leather boots, a leather corset top and a lacy white dress, she finished the look with an undone hairstyle and dramatic choker necklace. Her children, Kaia...
Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Bring the Heat with Their Fiery Halloween Couple's Costume
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, who announced their engagement one day after Valentine’s Day, celebrated spooky season in style Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens are a hot Halloween pair. The pair celebrated this weekend in style by dressing in a sexy couple's costume: a fiery take on the traditional firefighter ensemble. In new Instagram photos shared by the Olympic gold medalist on Sunday, Biles wore a mini skirt-crop top set decorated in flames and black heeled booties to accompany her Houston Texans beau, who wore all-black, red...
Tom Brady Was 'Really Trying to Fix' Marriage to Gisele Bündchen But It Was 'Too Little, Too Late'
"She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't," a source tells PEOPLE Before their swift divorce on Friday, Tom Brady was "really trying to fix" his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. But at that point it was "too little, too late," a source tells PEOPLE. The insider says that "near the end" of their marriage, Brady, 45, "was trying to make things work, and to make things right." "But at that point, it was a little bit too little, too late," for Bündchen, 42, the source close to...
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25: 'The Embodiment of Kindness'
Tim Roth and his family are mourning son Cormac Roth after his death at age 25. On Monday, the Roth family announced that "we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer" on Sunday, Oct. 16. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved...
Concert Review: VÉRITÉ’s Final Performance on FLETCHER’s ‘Girl of My Dreams’ Tour Leaves Fans ‘Thinking of Her’
VÉRITÉ is sad at her final performance on FLETCHER's tour. With a new single and her podcast, though, the 'love you forever' artist is just getting started.
Florence Pugh: My First Hollywood TV Show Told Me to Change ‘the Shape of My Face’
It’s a wonder that Florence Pugh even returned to Hollywood after a bad experience on a botched Fox sitcom. “The Wonder” actress Pugh was cast in the pilot for Fox’s “Studio City” dramedy in 2015 when she was 19. Directed by Sanaa Hamri and written by Krista Vernoff, the semi-autobiographical series centered on a singer (Pugh) who discovers her songwriter father (Eric McCormack) is a celebrity drug dealer. Heather Graham also starred as Pugh’s former stepmother. “I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job,” Pugh recently recalled to The Telegraph, citing that she assumed her...
See Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Recreate This Iconic Stranger Things Scene in Honor of Halloween
The actress channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna, while her boyfriend dressed up as Max Mayfield from the hit Netflix series Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White are getting in the Halloween spirit! The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) while the Olympic gold medalist, 36, dressed up as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) from the Netflix series to create one of the show's most iconic scenes. "Happy halloween," the Love Hard star shared alongside an Instagram video in which...
Sophia Grace Says She Had Her Mom Tell Her Dad She Is Pregnant: 'I Couldn't Face Doing It Myself'
Sophia Grace Brownlee is spilling the tea about her parents' reaction to her pregnancy. In an interview with E! News published on Saturday, the 19-year-old British influencer revealed she had her mother tell her father about her pregnancy news before announcing it to the world via her YouTube account on Oct. 22.
Alicia Keys Debuts New Athleta Holiday Collection: 'Wear Things That Make You Feel Good'
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Alicia Keys opens up about working with her closest friends on set and how she chooses to uplift herself and other women through style Alicia Keys' style is all about comfort and feeling good — and her latest collection with Athleta embodies that very mindset with an added spark of holiday joy. The 15-time Grammy winner collaborated with the lifestyle brand for the second time for her Holiday Collection, and she spoke with PEOPLE about working on the festive campaign. "I feel like...
Erin and Ben Napier Say Their Country House Reveal Episode is 'One of Our Funniest' on New 'Home Town' Season
The HGTV couple spoke about the big moment on Southern Living’s Biscuits and Jam podcast Erin and Ben Napier are getting ready for a very special reveal on the upcoming season of Home Town — and it just so happens to be their own house! On the latest episode of Southern Living's podcast Biscuits and Jam, the HGTV couple opened up about showing their moms their newly renovated country home — and how it's one of their "funniest" reveals on the new season. The pair tell Sid Evans, the...
Kim Kardashian Mutates into 'X-Men' 's Mystique for Halloween — Marvel at Her Look!
Kim Kardashian is a business owner, mother, fashion icon and even a soon-to-be lawyer, but now she's adding one more role to that ever-growing list — Mutant. The SKIMS founder, 42, transformed in blue for her latest Halloween moment, when she went as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men films on Saturday evening.
Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'
"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone. On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old. Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
Heidi Montag Pratt Set to Co-Host The Hills Rewatch Podcast: 'I Can Finally Share My Truth'
"I never really got a voice," says Heidi Montag Pratt of her time on The Hills, which aired on MTV from 2006-2010 Heidi Montag Pratt is headed back to The Hills! The reality star will join her former castmates Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner and Frankie Delgado on Was It Real? The Hills Rewatch podcast, which returns with all new episodes in the new year. "I really wanted to be involved in this podcast and I think it will be very therapeutic for me," says Heidi, 36, who starred...
