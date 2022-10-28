Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Video of Son Isaiah, 7, Dancing in an Old Man Halloween Costume
"This kid!!!!" the Grammy Award winner wrote Friday in a funny clip showing her son mimicking an "old man dance" Carrie Underwood is having some Halloween fun with her son! On Friday, the Grammy Award winner shared a hilarious clip via Instagram Story of her son Isaiah, 7, dressed in an old man Halloween costume while showing off some funny moves during their outing to celebrate the spooky season. "I need an old man dance, give me an old man dance," the singer said in the video before her...
Taylor Swift Announces Dates for Eras Tour: 'A Journey Through the Musical Eras of My Career'
Taylor Swift revealed details about her upcoming Eras Tour, which kicks off this spring, on social media Tuesday morning Taylor Swift is officially hitting the road again. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old Grammy winner announced the U.S. dates of her upcoming tour following the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which recently dropped on Oct. 21. "I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," Swift wrote on social media alongside her announcement....
Concert Review: VÉRITÉ’s Final Performance on FLETCHER’s ‘Girl of My Dreams’ Tour Leaves Fans ‘Thinking of Her’
VÉRITÉ is sad at her final performance on FLETCHER's tour. With a new single and her podcast, though, the 'love you forever' artist is just getting started.
Florence Pugh: My First Hollywood TV Show Told Me to Change ‘the Shape of My Face’
It’s a wonder that Florence Pugh even returned to Hollywood after a bad experience on a botched Fox sitcom. “The Wonder” actress Pugh was cast in the pilot for Fox’s “Studio City” dramedy in 2015 when she was 19. Directed by Sanaa Hamri and written by Krista Vernoff, the semi-autobiographical series centered on a singer (Pugh) who discovers her songwriter father (Eric McCormack) is a celebrity drug dealer. Heather Graham also starred as Pugh’s former stepmother. “I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job,” Pugh recently recalled to The Telegraph, citing that she assumed her...
'The Bradshaw Bunch' Star Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend: 'YES YES YES YES'
On Monday, The Bradshaw Bunch star, 35, announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of more than a year. The musician shared a series of photos on Instagram, including snaps of her and her now-fiancée — who has not been publicly identified — and her pear-shaped engagement ring with a diamond halo.
Alicia Keys Debuts New Athleta Holiday Collection: 'Wear Things That Make You Feel Good'
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Alicia Keys opens up about working with her closest friends on set and how she chooses to uplift herself and other women through style Alicia Keys' style is all about comfort and feeling good — and her latest collection with Athleta embodies that very mindset with an added spark of holiday joy. The 15-time Grammy winner collaborated with the lifestyle brand for the second time for her Holiday Collection, and she spoke with PEOPLE about working on the festive campaign. "I feel like...
Erin and Ben Napier Say Their Country House Reveal Episode is 'One of Our Funniest' on New 'Home Town' Season
The HGTV couple spoke about the big moment on Southern Living’s Biscuits and Jam podcast Erin and Ben Napier are getting ready for a very special reveal on the upcoming season of Home Town — and it just so happens to be their own house! On the latest episode of Southern Living's podcast Biscuits and Jam, the HGTV couple opened up about showing their moms their newly renovated country home — and how it's one of their "funniest" reveals on the new season. The pair tell Sid Evans, the...
Which Celebrity-Owned Restaurants Are Actually Worth Visiting?
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
Heidi Montag Pratt Set to Co-Host The Hills Rewatch Podcast: 'I Can Finally Share My Truth'
"I never really got a voice," says Heidi Montag Pratt of her time on The Hills, which aired on MTV from 2006-2010 Heidi Montag Pratt is headed back to The Hills! The reality star will join her former castmates Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner and Frankie Delgado on Was It Real? The Hills Rewatch podcast, which returns with all new episodes in the new year. "I really wanted to be involved in this podcast and I think it will be very therapeutic for me," says Heidi, 36, who starred...
See Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Recreate This Iconic Stranger Things Scene in Honor of Halloween
The actress channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna, while her boyfriend dressed up as Max Mayfield from the hit Netflix series Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White are getting in the Halloween spirit! The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) while the Olympic gold medalist, 36, dressed up as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) from the Netflix series to create one of the show's most iconic scenes. "Happy halloween," the Love Hard star shared alongside an Instagram video in which...
Kim Kardashian Mutates into 'X-Men' 's Mystique for Halloween — Marvel at Her Look!
Kim Kardashian is a business owner, mother, fashion icon and even a soon-to-be lawyer, but now she's adding one more role to that ever-growing list — Mutant. The SKIMS founder, 42, transformed in blue for her latest Halloween moment, when she went as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men films on Saturday evening.
Simon Cowell Says His Son, 8, Helped Him Find Balance: 'Before Eric, My Life Was 99 Percent Work'
"I don’t work through the night anymore," Simon Cowell said in a new interview about one of the many ways his young son has changed his relationship with his work Simon Cowell is opening up about how becoming a dad changed his outlook on work. In a new interview with The Sun, Cowell, 63, sat down for a casual backyard chat about where his career has been and where it is going, and the X factor of his own life — his 8-year-old son Eric. "If Eric hadn't come...
NKOTB Recreate Group Photo from Over 35 Years Ago: 'We Really Couldn't Stop Laughing'
"We had so much fun getting ready and seeing it all come to life," Donnie Wahlberg tells PEOPLE of the throwback moment with bandmates Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight The New Kids on the Block took a choreographed walk down memory lane. During the group's recent four-night cruise to the Bahamas, NKOTB bandmates Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight recreated one of their earliest photos for fans aboard the ship. The original black-and-white photograph — which...
Tamron Hall Transforms Into the Little Mermaid for Her Talk Show's 'Magical Moment' Halloween Episode
The talk show host dressed as "Ariel Hall" in honor of the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid film, starring Halle Bailey Tamron Hall is taking her talk show under the sea for Halloween. On Monday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the television personality, 52, will transform into "Ariel Hall" in celebration of Halle Bailey becoming the first Black Ariel in the upcoming live adaptation of The Little Mermaid. "I cannot express just how excited I was when I saw Halle Bailey emerge as the new Ariel in the teaser trailer," Hall told PEOPLE....
Chaka Khan Says Singers Who Use Auto-Tune 'Need to Get a Job at the Post Office'
The vocalist expressed her frustrations with musicians using the technology to alter their pitch in recordings Chaka Khan may walk "Through the Fire," but you'll never see her walk into a studio where auto-tune is being used. The legendary vocalist, 69, is opening up about her frustrations with singers who use autotune to alter the pitch of their voices in recordings. In a conversation with the New York Post's Page Six, Khan acknowledged that the music industry has some "very fine young artists" in it, although she's...
Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' 2nd Halloween with Adorable Photo: 'Not a Fan of Dressing Up'
Monday marks the first Halloween for Mandy Moore's 1-week-old baby boy Ozzie and the second for 20-month-old son Gus Mandy Moore proved that not all kids want to wear a costume for Halloween. On Monday, the This Is Us star, 38, snapped a picture of her 20-month-old baby Gus looking visibly upset as he's being held by his father, Taylor Goldsmith, in what appears to be a brown duck costume. The cute outfit comes with brown and white wings attached to his arms and a green hat with...
Double Take! Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Dress as Each Other for Hilarious Couples Costume
"I cried laughing more times than I can count yesterday,” Stause wrote on Instagram Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip are trading places for Halloween this year! On Sunday, Stause shared a hilarious Instagram post showing off her costume with the Australian musician, and the results do not disappoint. The series of photos show Stause dressed in G Flip's signature grunge getup, meanwhile G Flip struts in heels and a tight dress to mimic their partner's usual style. "HAPPY HALLOWEEN😆😅🤣," Stause wrote in the caption. "We loved all...
Vanessa Lachey's Kids Wanted to 'Be Like Mama' and Dress as 'NCIS Hawaii' Agents for Halloween
Vanessa Lachey explained why her kids' Halloween costumes this year meant so much to her in a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating the holiday Vanessa Lachey's kids have a heartfelt meaning behind their Halloween costumes. In photos shared on Instagram Sunday, the NCIS Hawaii actress poses as a prisoner with her husband and Love Is Blind co-host, Nick Lachey. In front of them, their three children — Phoenix Robert, 5, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, and sons Camden John, 9, — smile happily while dressed as little NCIS agents. "Orange you glad we...
Bre Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos of Nick Cannon with Son Legendary on His First Halloween
Bre Tiesi is going all out for Legendary Love's first Halloween. On Monday, the new mom, 31, shared a sweet Instagram post of her baby boy — whom she shares with Nick Cannon — celebrating his very first Halloween dressed in an adorable Mickey Mouse costume. She captioned...
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes
Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...
