"I don’t work through the night anymore," Simon Cowell said in a new interview about one of the many ways his young son has changed his relationship with his work Simon Cowell is opening up about how becoming a dad changed his outlook on work. In a new interview with The Sun, Cowell, 63, sat down for a casual backyard chat about where his career has been and where it is going, and the X factor of his own life — his 8-year-old son Eric. "If Eric hadn't come...

1 DAY AGO